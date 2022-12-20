St. Gabriel breaks ground on new municipal building

Staff Report

State and local officials broke ground Friday in St. Gabriel on a new city hall that will house municipal government and a parish-maintained emergency operations center.

Funding for the facility adjacent to the current city hall will come from $5 million in funding from the state Capital Outlay Bill.

The city’s share will amount to approximately $1.4 million, Mayor Lionel Johnson said.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, the thought of building something like this in 2022 for that cost is no doubt a blessing,” he said. “Getting a building like this for $1.4 million is a great deal.”

Officials anticipate completion by the end of 2023.

It will mark a big leap from the humble beginnings when St. Gabriel was incorporated as a town in 1994 and gained city designation in the 2000 census.

Municipal business was conducted in the old Sunshine High School building, while the council members sat in metal chairs along a folding table in the school’s old band room for meetings during the first 11 years.

The new facility will house the emergency preparedness facility, the city council chamber and the municipal offices. It will also include a multipurpose area, which can be used as a rest area during emergency operations, Johnson said.

The emergency operations center is a partnership between the Iberville Parish Government, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and FEMA.

“What we will have will be something that is state of the art, efficient and will serve a multitude of purposes for our people,” Johnson said. “What we have is deliberate growth …we still want to maintain the country, rural feel while still have the amenities that go along with being a city.”

The facility comes as the city has become one of the fastest growing areas in the Greater Baton Rouge area, outside of Ascension Parish.

“This project is long overdue,” said state Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine.

State Sen. Ed Price, who was also instrumental in security the funding, said it represents the progress the city has made since its humble beginnings.

“It took a long time for the city to go to where it is now,” said Price, D-Gonzales. “It’s great to see the progress this city has made.”

Johnson acknowledged former council members Debra Alexander and Freddie Frazier, who played a role in the plans for the facility back in 2015.

It marks the fourth facility the city has erected since its incorporation: