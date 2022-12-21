Drop in juvenile crimes no reason to let guard down, Sherrif Brett Stassi says

Staff Report

Iberville Parish may have seen a drop in juvenile crime during 2022, but Sheriff Brett Stassi warned that that law enforcement and residents cannot let the guard down.

“There is some truth to that, but some of the most violent have been incarcerated,” he said.

The incarceration of some of the most violent offenders has helped curb violence in Iberville, along with West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee, but it’s mainly because the courts jailed some of the most violent offenders.

While it may have reduced the number of cases, it does not mean the problem has ended, Stassi said.

“This is very high on the radar, and it’s not over – what we saw was a lull,” he said. “We still haven’t resolved the problem with pretrial juveniles.”

Stassi said he spoken with Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, who said has told him would assemble a committee to look at some of what has done in the past to address the problem, and to see what can be tweaked to better help keep the public safe.

District attorneys and law enforcement officials across the state have long been critical of the “Raise the Age” law, a bill authored by former New Orleans Sen. J.P. Morell and signed in 2016 by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The law ensures that juvenile offenders, including 17-year-olds, are placed in an age-appropriate setting, while still allowing prosecutors to charge them as adults when deemed necessary.

While Stassi and others in the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association remain critical of the legislation, he said he does not see an immediate reversal of that law.

“There’s talk of it by different sheriffs, although they’re not talking about major changes in the upcoming session with Gov. John Bel Edwards being a 'lame duck' in the upcoming legislation because he cannot seek another four years due to term limits,” he said. “There may not be wholesale changes, but tweaks here and there that can help us keep the community and parish safe.”

As the state moves into an election year in 2023, Stassi said he and other sheriffs across the state will pay particularly close attention to next year’s race, but not just regarding crime.

“I think the choice for next governor will be paramount, and we will have to really look at all avenues,” he said. “If you’re just a deputy, it’s just law enforcement alone.

“But if you’re a sheriff, you have to worry about all aspects, including the ITEP program, inventory tax … all those things are paramount to me, and at the same time other sheriffs worry about per diem and sales tax collection” Stassi said. “Everybody has their own little deal they worry about, but as an association, we must worry about everything across the board. River parishes mirror what I need, but we must look at what all parishes need across the state.”

A juvenile detention facility will remain on the wish list for Iberville and other parishes, he said, but it’s still going to be tough to bring it to fruition.

“We need some type of regional facility, but it doesn’t have to be in Iberville Parish, but instead maybe a regional facility where the river parishes have access to put these juveniles who need to be kept away from the law-abiding citizens,” Stassi said. “It could be cheaper for everyone if we all participate.”

The state has a surplus of $925 million for the current year budget that ends June 30, based on the released surplus amounts the Revenue Estimating Conference released. Meanwhile, the projected surplus for next year’s budget that begins July 1 is $608 million.

The surplus money only goes so far, the sheriff said.

“But every little bit helps, and we just need to make sure we stay focused on what’s important and work together with other judicial districts to bring some security and somewhere to put these juveniles who have become a major problem,” he said.

A pretrial facility for juvenile offenders remains a challenge for the state, Stassi said.

“We’re going to struggle for a place to put them, like we have for the last year,” he said. “I think a regional juvenile pretrial facility would be a great help to it, and maybe they can lack some of the things of the existing facility until we can get something that fits the whole bill.”

The Florida parishes – Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington – have a facility, but they don’t allow juveniles from other areas.

Meanwhile, Ascension has a contract with a New Orleans to send some of their juveniles to that area.

Regardless of a facility, law enforcement needs help from the communities to steer young people away from committing crimes, Stassi said.

“We’ve got to continue the message that they understand that it’s not the way to be the most positive, productive citizen, and we have to keep working to make sure these young people who do the right thin have an opportunity to go to work and make a living and raise a family, and if we continue to let these other people go and let them know the lifestyle won’t be tolerated, we can turn things around,” he said.

I’ve talked at churches, and any time they invite me, I tell them we need their help because we’re not there at their houses when other people are leaving the house,” he said. “Parents and grandparents need to look at their grandchildren and more observant of what they do.”

He also wants to see more community meetings like what he and other officials last September during a community forum at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Plaquemine last fall.

“It's going to take everyone being on board, and then some,” Stassi said. “The District Attorney is on board, law enforcement is on board, and we need to make sure the citizens and the grandmothers and grandfathers understand that education is the key and truancy is the problem.

“We have to make sure not only that they’re going to school, and we have to make sure that if they put them on the bus and they don’t show up in school, there’s no need to arrest the parents – they’ve done what they were supposed to do,” he said. “It's just common sense. “That’s the most underappreciated statement ever, but it’s still the bottom line.”