Mississippi man dies in Interstate 10 crash near Maringouin

Staff Report

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near La.77 took the life of a Mississippi man Dec. 19 near Maringouin, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A.

The initial investigation revealed that Wilson was driving a 2009 International Prostar 113 headed east on Interstate 10.

For reasons still being investigated, Wilson exited the roadway to the right, entered the wooded area, and overturned.

Wilson, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Wilson and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics demonstrate that properly worn restraints can significantly reduce your risk of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.