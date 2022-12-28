Still Kicking: Myrle Ostergren stays spunky at 107

Staff Report

(First in a two-part series)

The transition into a new year serves as a natural milestone, but it holds a bigger meaning for Myrle Rivault Hebert Ostergren.

It marks a move into another year for one of Louisiana’s oldest residents.

At 107, the Addis native and longtime resident of Plaquemine remains happy and healthy in a life that has spanned 18 U.S. presidents (starting with Woodrow Wilson), floods, the Great Depression, two world wars, the introduction of radio and TV, man’s first steps on the moon, creation of the worldwide web, the 9/11 attacks, two global pandemics and many other milestones.

She continues a life that began in what many would define as primitive conditions and has transitioned into instant communication through the years.

It’s a long way from the life she remembers during her childhood in Addis. In her birth year of 1915, Addis was incorporated in what was primarily rural railroad village and is now a city of nearly 7,400 within the corporate limits.

Addis had a population of 400 in 1920, she recalled.

“The railroad ran through town, and behind it was the depot,” Ostergren said. “Nearby was the People’s Hotel, which served travelers coming through the town.”Other than the hotel, the childhood she recalls is what today’s Americans would consider primitive.

They did not have telephones or electricity, and paved roads were few and far between. Their home was heated by a wood fire during winter.

“It’s a time in my life I’d rather forget,” Myrle said. “We were poor, as were most people, but we never thought of ourselves as poor during those days.”

Her father, Clarence Edward Rivault, worked as an engineer for Texas & Pacific Railroad.

They lived on a farm and lived off the food they grew on the land, which provided green beans, turnip greens, cucumbers and tomatoes. Breakfast consisted of couche couche – cornmeal cooked in water or milk.

“We had a cow for the milk, but I didn’t like milk – or the cow,” she recalled.

Myrle and her siblings attended elementary school in Brusly at the Levert Addis School.

“We got there each day on a school bus, but it wasn’t like you see today – it was more like a wagon, and we traveled along dirt roads,” Ostergren said.

At the time, the post office and Hebert’s Grocery Store were the only businesses in Addis.

Classrooms consisted of more than 30 students in a classroom, which she considered the greatest love of her childhood years.

“There was nothing else to do in that part of my life, so I always looked forward to going to school,” she said.

Other fond childhood memories included her trips – “excursions” as they were deemed in that era – to Plaquemine or Port Allen.

The trips to Port Allen brought her to the Magic Theater (now the location of the city’s municipal complex), while the visits to Plaquemine included movies at Theatre Wilbert along Main Street in the area where Citizens Bank now stands.

“I grew up thinking Plaquemine was a big city,” Myrle said.

When heavy rainfall in Missouri and Illinois made its way south, it brought a sharp rise in the river stages for the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge. Her father tied chicken coops to the top of his Model T and drove his wife, daughters Gloria, Nell and son Harry to Denham Springs, to stay with her maternal grandmother.

Myrle graduated valedictorian in 1932 from Brusly High School, where she attended classes for grades 8-11 in a two-story wooden building with a football field behind it.

She graduated during an era when 11th grade was the final year of school. She received the American Legion medal of honor, and she was voted prettiest in the class and most likely to succeed.

“Being named valedictorian was one of the proudest moments of my life at that time,” Myrle said.

She attended LSU, where she planned to major in education.

Myrle said she enjoyed her years at LSU and made plenty of friends. But she had to quit school in 1935 – her junior year – when her father lost his job with the railroad.

She landed a job with the state Department of Public Welfare in Port Allen, and her father managed to buy a car for the commute, a used Chevy.

Within a couple of years, she would meet the man who led her into the next chapter of her life.

NEXT WEEK: Myrle marries a man who would become prominent in engineering during the postwar years.