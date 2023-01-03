Iberville Parish 2022 Year in Review

Staff Report

A look back at the top news stories on 2022 in Iberville Parish.

JANUARY

Kimball Statue Unveiled

Friends and colleagues gathered Dec. 30, 2021, in front of the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse to unveil a bronze statue of Catherine “Kitty” Kimball, the retired Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The statue paid homage to Kimball, who made history as the state’s first female Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court, a post she held from 2009 until 2013.

City Attorney Canova retires

L. Phillip “Phil” Canova, who has served as Plaquemine City Attorney/City Prosecutor for 36 years, officially retired at the end of 2021, and was honored for his service at the January 11 Board of Selectmen meeting.

He was presented with a proclamation of thanks, and Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. announced that a plaque honoring his service and noting the service of all city attorneys will be placed in City Hall.

Farewell, “Johnny Boy” Wilbert

John W. “Johnny Boy” Wilbert Jr. was a prominent businessman, preservationist, and longtime civic leader. But his family and friends allude to patriotism and preservation as perhaps his proudest attributes.

Funeral services were Feb. 3 for the Plaquemine native and lifelong resident, who died Jan. 31 at his home, Variety Plantation, on Bayou Plaquemine. He was 95.

His business ventures included work as director of Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine and Port Allen, along with Wilbert Life Insurance Company, Grace Memorial Park, and several rental properties. He was also a past board member of Citizens Bank, Louisiana Insurance Conference, Louisiana Cemetery Board, and the commission of the USS Kidd.

But his performance of “Taps” became the cornerstone of literally thousands of patriotic events ever since he bought the bugle as one of his Boy Scout supplies at age 12.

“He played “Taps” for 80 years and he loved to do that for funerals and military events,” said his daughter, Anna Wilbert Breaux. “It was one of his greatest passions.”

FEBRUARY

$740M energy plant announced

Approval by the Louisiana Public Service Commission set the stage for Princeton, New Jersey-based Kindle Energy to locate a $740 million renewable energy plant south of Plaquemine.

Kindle has option on 50 acres of privately owned property where it plans to build a plant along River Road between SNF Flopam and Shintech.

It will create between 500 and 600 construction jobs and provide between 20 and 25 permanent jobs.

Anticipated startup date is 2025.

Fabre named archbishop

Pope Francis appointed Bishop Shelton Fabre the next archbishop of the Diocese of Louisville, Ky., the Diocese of Baton Rouge announced. Fabre had served in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 2013.

Fabre, a New Roads native, served as pastor at St. Joseph Church in Grosse Tete and Immaculate Heart of Mercy Church in Maringouin from 1996-2004.

The Island makes comeback

A grass-roots effort led to a new lease on life for The Island, Plaquemine’s only golf course, which reopened in February.

It took the help of The Island community homeowners to get the wheels in motion after A. Wilbert & Sons sold the facility to Bultra Properties in fall 2020.

The facility, which had operated more than 20 years in Plaquemine until its closure in April 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MARCH

‘Rico’ named Grand Marshal

Longtime Plaquemine resident Mickey “Rico” Rivet, best known for his involvement in St. John athletics and the International Acadian Festival’s Evangeline ceremony, served as grand marshal for the 2022 Krewe of Comogo Parade, which drew several thousand spectators downtown.

Rivet rode on the float with Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr.

Clayton, Jarreau receive top honors

Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton and Victim Support Coordinator Lisa Jarreau received top awards in their respective field during a recent statewide convention in Kenner.

Clayton was named “District Attorney of the Year” and Jarreau was “Crime Prevention Advocate of the Year” at the Crimefighters Annual Awards Gala at the grand ballroom of Chateau Country Club.

Lodge named LSBA president

Longtime member Iberville Parish School Board landed a new title.

Melvin Lodge of St. Gabriel was named Board President of the Louisiana School Boards Association during its 84th annual convention recently in Baton Rouge.

APRIL

Board reopens North Iberville

A vote by the Iberville Parish School Board paved the way to North Iberville High School;

The unanimous decision at the April 25 School Board meeting put classes back in session for grades 7-12 for the first time since 2009.

Classes resumed in August.

Gray Monkey returns

A longtime Plaquemine tradition returned April 1 when the Iberville Parish Library’s “Gray Monkey Parade” rolled through north Plaquemine for its 75th annual running.

The celebration goes back to the 1940s as a Mardi Gras parade created by Plaquemine Elementary School teacher Lolita Daigre.

Selectman Randle dies

Friends and colleagues mourned the passing of Selectman Jimmie Randle,

Randle, who died Saturday after a lengthy illness.

“I enjoyed serving with him … he was a big man, but his heart was much bigger than him,” Mayor Ed Reeves said. “He really cared about the people he represented. “

Randle, who represented District 6, took office Jan. 1, 2001. He served 21 years and three months, including 15 months of his sixth term.

Chlorine leak over Plaquemine

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso issued a shelter-in-place after a chlorine leak and fire at Olin Chemicals, which operates units inside the Dow Chemical facility.

The leak occurred in a plant less than one-quarter of a mile from subdivisions in the north Plaquemine area. The concentration of chlorine released was less than 1 part per million, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

MAY

All 3 bridge sites in Iberville

Iberville Parish will be the site of a new Mississippi River Bridge proposed to link La.1 to La. 30, the state Department of Transportation chief said Friday.

The announcement during a meeting of the Capital Area Roads & Bridges District at the state capital when it narrowed the number of prospective sites from 10 to three.

One site is on the north end of Plaquemine, while the other two prospects are south of the city, about eight miles from White Castle.

New Intracoastal Bridge

Officials broke ground for the upcoming construction of the La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project in West Baton Rouge Parish.

This $57.7 million project, which began in early April, will replace the current southbound bridge with a new bridge that will be constructed on the west side of the existing structure.

It will also realign Ernest Wilson Drive and La. 1 to connect with the new bridge.

Downhome music exhibited

Allen Kirkland, a Plaquemine native and longtime Addis resident, found what many would consider a treasure when he rummaged through items his father Charles – a longtime local musician – left behind after he died.

It turned into a five-year project.

The vinyl records and other music-related keepsakes Kirkland collected over the year were of the exhibit “Downhome Music: Iberville and the Surrounding Parishes,” at the Iberville Museum.

Lance Chauvin, Charles Kirkland, and Darryl Cheek & The Goldentones were among the many groups whose work was celebrated in the exhibit.

JUNE

School Board OKs pay hikes

Pay hikes were unanimously approved during the Iberville Parish School Board’s special meeting May 24 that made its starting teacher’s salary the highest in the state.

The plan increased starting salary for a teacher to $53,506 for a teacher with a Batchelor’s Degree.

All school system personnel – educators and support workers –received a $1,000 per year raise.

Ward resigns as senator

The conclusion of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature on Monday also marked the end of the road for state Sen. Rick Ward.

Ward accepted a job in the public relations sector and said he would continue to practice law.

Ward won his first term in 2012. He left office roughly 18 months before his current term expires.

Engolio retires

A 39-year career ended when Chief Criminal Deputy Stephen Engolio retired from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It marked the end of a career he began Aug. 1, 1983, at age 18. The Plaquemine resident first wore the badge during Freddie Pitre’s reign as sheriff and remained with the office when Brent Allain when Pitre left office in 2000.

Engolio left the post under current sheriff Brett Stassi, who worked as a detective when Engolio joined the force.

JULY

New Chief Criminal Deputy

Ronnie Hebert, who has been serving as major over criminal investigations under Sheriff Brett Stassi,

as Chief Criminal Deputy in July.

His promotion came after Chief Criminal Deputy Stephen Engolio announced his retirement.

Hebert, a 27-year veteran, has served under the late Freddie Pitre, retired sheriff Brent Allain and Stassi.

Active Shooter Training

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office worked with the Iberville Parish School District to coordinate the drills, which included instruction on protocol in the event of an active shooter on campus.

The drills became common at schools across the nation after 14 shootings that have left more than 150 children and adults since 1990.

In May, 21 people died in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,

Texas, a city of 15,000 in a largely rural area.

Lower speed limits, stiffer fines

A bill Governor John Bel Edwards signed into law June 16 mandated lower speed limits and traffic

cameras along the Atchafalaya twin span of Interstate 10.

Senate Bill 435 – also known as the Louisiana Highway

Regulatory Act – by Senate President Page Cortez, R- Lafayette, increased fines five-fold for speeding violations along the 18-mile artery, which has been a frequent area of traffic accidents in the 49 years since it opened.

AUGUST

First-time candidate unopposed

Mario Migliacio had never run in an election before qualifying started for the Iberville Parish School Board race. Even after qualifying ended, he didn’t have to run for an election.

He went unopposed in the recent qualifying period for the District E seat currently held by Polly Distefano Higdon, who emerged victorious in the race for the at-large seat in November.

Anderson goes unchallenged

Three-term police chief Hosea Anderson went unopposed during the qualifying period for the fall elections.

Anderson, who also works as a detective for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, is in his second consecutive term. He was first elected chief in 2005.

Darlene Ourso opts out of election

Darlene Ourso served nearly two decades on the Iberville Parish School Board, but she said it was time to move past her tenure after 20 years.

The parishwide board member did not qualify for another term in office, set the stage for a race between board member Polly Higdon and opponent John Morgan in Nov. 8 election.

SEPTEMBER

Anna Catherine Bradford named 2022 Evangeline

Anna Catherine Bradford made history not once, but twice.

Anna Catherine, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bradford of Plaquemine, was named the 2022 Evangeline during a social at the Knights of Columbus Council 970 Home in Plaquemine.

The St. John High School senior follow the footsteps of her older sister Lily Bradford, who was crowned Evangeline in 2019.

New Horizons gets second grant

The Louisiana Housing Corporation has awarded its second grant for affordable housing in Plaquemine to the New Horizons Community Development Corp., a Plaquemine-based community service organization.

The $680,000 grant will be used to build two more duplexes adjacent to the two they completed in 2021. These duplexes will front on Iron Farm Road and will consist of 3-bedroom rental units.

Plaquemine Bank and Trust will provide $120,000 in GAP funding for the project.

Groundbreaking for new LCIW

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined state and local officials to break ground on a new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women on Sept. 1 in St. Gabriel.

Construction for the 280,000-square-foot facility will cost $150 million. Officials expect completion of the project by mid-2025.

The 138-bed facility will include an administration building, medical and mental health building. It will also vo-tech training and a postpartum facility.

It will be built to withstand a 500-year flood.

OCTOBER

Meeting addresses youth violence

Residents, clergy and law enforcement agree that it will take a united effort for the Plaquemine area can curb youth crimes, and they acknowledge that the solution will not come easy.

But more approximately 200 residents who gathered for the “Senseless! Restoring Unity in the Community” forum Oct. 16 at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church said they are ready to work together for a solution.

The Iberville Ministers Conference (headed by Rev. Clyde McNell of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church) and the Women’s Auxiliary (led by Linda Johnson) organized the event.

Those who attended the event said they want to ensure safety for residents, and to take steps that may redirect adolescents from a life of drugs and violent crime.

Camp Burglar Arrested

Bond was set at $1 million on a Bayou Sorrell man

accused of burglary and theft of camps in the spillway near the Grand River dike landing.

The arrest of Charles Louis Poston III capped a seven-month investigation by Iberville Parish deputies, Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Poston was charged on 14 charges of simple burglary, one charge of felony vehicle motor theft, one charge criminal trespassing and one charge of failure to appear in court.

He allegedly broke into camps, stole firearms and other belongings, and lived off the food from those dwellings. He was also accused of stealing knives, clothes, boots and other items.

Battery plant planned

A facility in St. Gabriel is one of two Louisiana

companies that were awarded $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding last month from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to expand manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components.

Koura has been awarded $100 million to build the first U.S. manufacturing plant for lithium

hexafluoride phosphate (LiPF6) on the grounds of the company’s existing site in St. Gabriel.

NOVEMBER

Kleinpeter wins in primary

Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, a first-term West Baton Rouge Parish councilman, will head to the State Capitol to assume a seat previously held by a fellow parish resident.

Kleinpeter, a Republican from Brusly, captured a first-round victory for the District 17 Senate seat Tuesday when he defeated state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-New Roads, and Dr. Kirk Rousset, a Republican from Oscar.

He will serve the remaining year in the term for Rick Ward, who resigned in June.

School Board Election

In the Iberville Parish School Board election, Polly Distefano Higdon, the District E School Board member, won the “at-large” seat held by Darlene Ourso, a veteran educator/coach who chose not to run.

Those re-elected include White Castle businessman Chris Daigle, Michael Hebert, Yolanda Butler Laws and Theresa Roy.

Pam George went unopposed, while Catherine Williams unseated veteran board member Melvin Lodge, the current president of the Louisiana School Board Association.

Municipal Elections

White Castle Mayor John Morris III landed another term in office with a win over Florida Melancon. White Castle voters gave Mayor John Morris III a second term in office and elected a new police chief during the elections Nov. 8.

Harold Brooks Jr., who had close finishes in previous attempts to become police chief, gained the win on this try when he unseated longtime police Mario D. Brown Sr.

In the race for seats on the Board of Aldermen, voters elected five candidates: Mervin Allen Jr., Eric “Duck” Batiste, Chamarcus Lewis, Candice Depron and Kipp V. Knight.

In Plaquemine, Michael Carlin Sr. easily won a race to serve the remainder of the term for District 2 member Oscar S. Mellion, who died one year earlier, while the District 6 race went to a runoff.

DECEMBER

Payne steps down as chief

Embattled Plaquemine City Police Chief Kenny Payne announced his retirement after a court appearance in which he entered guilty pleas on two counts of malfeasance in office.

His indictment stemmed from a charge that he sought sexual favors from a woman in exchange for reducing or dropping charges against her boyfriend.

The incident involving the woman allegedly occurred in April.

Runoff Races

Merely two votes made the difference between a win and loss in the race for the District VI seat on the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen.

Natasha Johnson won the race with 188 votes, while opponent Cody Edmond tallied 186.

In Maringouin, only 23 votes separated the first and last place vote-getters in a four-person runoff in the race for two seats on the Board of Aldermen.

Edna “Lil Bit” Mitchel and Veronica “Bonnie” Hill secured the two seats.

They will serve alongside Justin Bessix and John Carriere, who won board seats in the primary.

Johnson named interim chief

Robbie Johnson, who came out of retirement earlier this year to work as a chief administrator of the Plaquemine Police Department, now leads the force.

He said he will serve out the remainder of Kenneth Payne’s unexpired term but will not seek election for the seat.

St. Gabriel groundbreaking

State and local officials broke ground Friday in St. Gabriel on a new city hall that will house municipal government and a parish-maintained emergency operations center.

Funding for the facility adjacent to the current city hall will come from $5 million in funding from the state Capital Outlay Bill. The city’s share will amount to approximately $1.4 million, Mayor Lionel Johnson said.