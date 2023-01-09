Visitation, funeral services set for Maggie Dunn

Staff Report

Visitation and funeral services have been set for Maggie Dunn, one of two Brusly High School cheerleaders who lost their lives when an Addis police car struck them New Year’s Eve in Brusly.

Visitation for Dunn, 17, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m., celebrated by Rev. Cleo Milano.

Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum.

Services were held Jan. 7 in Brusly for Caroline Gill, 16, who also lost her life in the crash.

Liam Dunn, Maggie’s older brother and a student at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, remains in critical condition at a Baton Rouge hospital.

In the meantime, an outpouring of support throughout the region has taken place for the families.

Hundreds gathered Jan. 2 at Brusly High School for a candlelight vigil for the Maggie and Caroline.

Meanwhile, numerous blood drives have been held throughout the week in Plaquemine, Brusly and Baton Rouge, among other areas, for Liam Dunn.

Area businesses have also stepped up to the plate to raise money to help the families of the victims with expenses. Numerous restaurants in Plaquemine, Addis, Brusly, Addis and Port Allen have donated at least a portion of proceeds to the families during the week, and additional benefits are planned.