Plaquemine City Selectman, Selectwoman sworn into office

Staff Report

The City's new Selectman for District 2, Michael Carlin; and new Selectwoman for District 6, Natasha Johnson, have been officially sworn in.

Carlin will serve the remainder of the late Selectman Oscar Mellion's term. Mellion's wife, Geraldine, had served until Carlin's election. Johnson will serve the remainder of the late Selectman Jimmie Randle's term. His wife, Margaret, had served in the seat until Johnson's election.

Both officials were sworn in by District Attorney Tony Clayton. Carlin was sworn in several weeks ago in a small ceremony, and he was sworn in again symbolically at the Board of Selectmen meeting Wednesday night, along with Johnson. The City also hosted a reception to welcome the new officials.