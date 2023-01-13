Blighted property ongoing challenge for Plaquemine, Mayor Reeves says

Staff Report

Abandoned homes on blighted properties attract criminals, but the process of eliminating those structures is no easy task, city officials said during a community forum last week.

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves and District 1 Selectman Lin Rivet answered questions on that issue during “Senseless: Restoring Unity in the Community,” a public forum Jan. 9 at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church.

The Iberville Ministers Conference and the Women’s Auxiliary presented the forum as a follow-up to the first meeting in October, in which demolition of homes figured prominently in the discussion.

The process of eliminating blighted property has been a major challenge for the city, Reeves said during the forum.

The sale and exchange of firearms, drugs and prostitution are common in abandoned, derelict structures, he said.

Sixty abandoned homes have been demolished since Reeves first took office in January 2017, and 23 are on the agenda this year.

“Nobody likes to be told what to do or having to tear down the house,” he said. “I don’t want to tear down anyone’s house, but nobody wants to live next to that blight and those homes that can’t be saved.”

The process to move forward with demolition is a slow and often filled with legal roadblocks.

After City Inspector Lenora Crawford and assistant Henry Dempsey examine the structure and property, they bring their recommendation to the Board of Selectmen, which negotiates with the homeowner on a plan and time frame to make improvements.

The time frames usually range from 30 to 90 days.

“That’s our first goal,” Reeves said. “These houses have been through several generations, and they have families all over the country and even outside the United States.”

If the owner opts to refurbish, the city grants the owner the time. The city inspector monitors the progress, and if no progress is made, the Board of Selectmen usually will recommend condemnation.

It often takes months to locate the owner. Some may live outside of Louisiana, and some may reside outside the United States.

Many of those properties may have gone through succession, which further complicates the matter.

District Attorney Tony Clayton said Baton Rouge and other cities statewide and across the nation use civicsource.com, which posts properties that can be bought and refurbished.

It allows residents to bid on the blighted properties at auctions the mayor and city conduct during the year.

A property cannot be demolished without contacting the owner.

That’s the most difficult part of the process, and that’s why it takes nine months to a year to notify them, Reeves said.

The city does not immediately seek to demolish a home.

“The last thing we want to do is tear down the houses,” District 1 Selectman Lin Rivet said. “If it’s in an area with vandalism cases, we ask that they secure the houses so that we don’t have vagrants and drug dealers going into those homes.”

It can also lead to added expense of the taxpayers.

The city often must hire an attorney to research the ownership history of the property through records at the Clerk of Court and Assessor’s offices.

“It’s a long process, unfortunately,” Reeves said.

Demolition usually costs city taxpayers between $5,000 and $7,000.

If a crew wants the structure for the cypress, they will often demolish at no charge, the mayor said.

“I told Linda Johnson (facilitator of the forum) when I became mayor that I’d make this the cleanest city ever,” Reeves said.

“City Inspector Lenora Crawford has probably the toughest job in the city, and she and her assistant Henry Dempsey do a very good job with it.”

Blighted property has other effects on the parish.

It hinders on the quality of life in the same respect that violence has on a community, Johnson said.

“The reason we’re doing this is because in 1900 there were 27,006 people in Iberville Parish,” she said. In 2022, there were 29,296, while in 2010, there were 33,389.

“What is going on here? We are losing people,” Johnson said. “There are three things that make a community become viable and grow – education, employment and housing. If you have a good educational system, people come.”

Johnson has helped facilitate New Horizons, which built modern duplexes in the Dupont Annex area last year.

The nonprofit organization recently received an $800,000 grant for two more. “We want to make this a better community,” she said.