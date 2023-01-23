Wreaths Across America held for first time at St. John Cemetery

Special to The Post South

The Daughters of the American Revolution John James Audubon chapter held its first Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Plaquemine before Christmas, with the help of Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council.

“We could not have held the successful event we held without the help of President Ourso, the Council and the parish workers who assisted – thanks so much to them,” said Brenda Babin, co-chair. The Parish Public Works Crew unloaded and unpacked boxes of 225 wreaths for veterans’ graves at the cemetery, transported to them to the cemetery, and assisted with set up for DAR.

The DAR was led in the project by local resident Brenda Babin and Maribeth Andereck, Co-Chair. DAR also thanked Medric Smith of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery; Graham Montgomery, vocalist; John Tate, Istrouma District Scout; Joe Roetker, St. John Church; Cub Scout Pack 21 from Plaquemine; Aron Davis, Thomas Hand and Jerome Swanson of the 832nd Engineers - Army National Guard in Plaquemine; the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR); the Children of the American Revolution (CAR) with Margaret and Carolyn Tyler & Sue Badeaux, Greg Lindsay, photographer; and Ginny Benoist, chapter regent. Also during the ceremony, Brenda Babin was presented the prestigious Historic Preservation Medal by the Daughters of the American Revolution in recognition of her outstanding achievements in historic preservation for her extensive work to update the cemetery graveyard map, doing the detailed research needed to identify the graves of veterans at cemetery, and marking each veteran’s grave site.