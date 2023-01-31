Plaquemine Mayor Edwin Reeves Jr. named chairman of LEPA Board

Staff Report

City of Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. has been named chairman of the Louisiana Energy and Power Authority Board of Directors for 2023.

Reeves has been on the Board since 2017, and has held all positions of office, including being chairman in 2020.

Lafayette Utilities System Director Jeffrey Stewart, who has been on the Board since 2016, was named vice chairman for 2023. He had previously served as secretary/treasurer of the board for 2022. Mayor Chuck Robichaux, of the City of Rayne, was elected as secretary/treasurer. The remaining LEPA Operating Committee members for 2023 include Mayor Jason Willis of St. Martinville and Mayor Buz Craft of the Town of Vidalia.

Craft was also honored for his service as chairman ofLEPA in 2022 during the change in officers at LEPA’s January meeting. Craft had previously served as chairman, vice chairman and as secretary/treasurer. He was presented an award at the meeting by LEPA General Manager Kevin Bihm.

“Mayor Craft has provided outstanding leadership, both to the LEPA Board of Directors and the LEPA Operating Committee and has contributed a great deal of time and effort to furthering the cause of public power in the State of Louisiana,” Bihm said. LEPA is a joint-action agency based in Lafayette and is made up of 19 member municipalities, each owning their own municipal electrical systems. It is based in Lafayette. LEPA members include Abbeville, Alexandria, Erath, Gueydan, Houma, Jonesville, Kaplan, Lafayette, Minden, Morgan City, Natchitoches, New Roads, Plaquemine, Rayne, St. Martinville, Vidalia, Vinton, Welsh and Winnfield.