Plaquemine Public Works director hospitalized after stroke

Staff Report

Plaquemine Public Works Director Richard Alleman remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge nearly two weeks after he suffered a stroke at his home Jan. 20, according to Mayor Ed Reeves.

Alleman, 64, was moved to a private room after one week in the intensive care unit.

“This has been very hard for me and for the city,” Reeves said. “Richard has been my right-hand man and my left-hand man … he does so much for Plaquemine.”

The stroke affected the right side of Alleman’s brain, the mayor said.

Reeves said Alleman’s left arm and left leg were paralyzed, but he has started moving his left leg.

“It’s progress, so at least that’s some good news, but it’s going to be a long road to recovery,” Reeves said.

He said Alleman had recently lost 70 lbs. and had been on a training regimen.

Reeves has assigned city employee Ivy Pania to oversee the public works crew, while other workers from that department will take on additional duties.

Alleman, a lifelong resident of Plaquemine, served two terms as the District 1 member on the city’s Board of Selectmen before he joined the Public Works Department.

“We really miss him over here and we definitely want him back,” Reeves said. “I ask all of our city residents to join with me in keeping him in our prayers … he’s been an outstanding public servant.”