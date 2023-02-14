Early Childhood Education coordinated enrollment set

Staff Report

The enrollment period is set for Feb. 27 through March 6 for parents or guardians who want to enroll a child in Iberville Parish Early Childhood programs.

The child must be 3 or 4 on or before Sept. 30, 2023.

Applications are available at all school sites.

Applicants are asked to consult the school of their choice to set up an in-person appointment at (225) 687-5400.

Those who apply can print online applications from the website www.ibervilleearlychildhood.com.

Registration dates and contact extensions are:

Feb. 27, Iberville: A Montessori Program, ext. 6030; North Iberville ext. 7920.

Feb. 28, East Iberville, ext. 4024; MSA East, ext. 1408.

March 1, Dorseyville, ext. 3020.

March 2, Crescent, ext. 2057; MSA West, ext. 5010.

March 3-6, MSA West, ext. 5010

Required documents include:

A valid ID, which must match proof of residency.

A completed application.

Child’s birth certificate.

Child’s Social Security card.

Child’s medical insurance card.

Child’s updated immunization record (MyChart not accepted).

Proof of income for one month: two check stubs if paid monthly; two check stubs if paid bi-weekly; four check stubs if paid weekly. Check stubs must be consecutive.

W2 forms, ONLY if self-employed. Proof of income must be submitted for any adult on the household members page of the application.

Two proofs of residency.

Updated physical form.

Updated dental form.

Completed packets will be turned in the day of the scheduled appointment. No packets will be accepted without all required documents. Children are not required to be at the registration session.