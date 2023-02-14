Pat Shingleton to serve as grand marshal for Krewe of Comogo parade

Staff Report

A Baton Rouge TV personality who was a mainstay for 40-plus years will greet thousands of paradegoers Sunday in downtown Plaquemine.

Pat Shingleton will reign as Grand Marshal for this year’s Krewe of Comogo Parade.

Shingleton, the WBRZ, Channel 2 chief weather forecaster, worked for the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate from 1981 to 2021.

He previously worked at WAFB, Channel 9, from 1977-79.

Shingleton is also known for his numerous charity efforts, most notably “Pat’s Coats for Kids,” which provides warm jackets for needy youngsters throughout the Greater Baton Rouge viewing area.

The Ellwood, Pa., native also developed the concept for the St. Vincent De Paul Society's Community Pharmacy, which led to the creation of the "Fill a Prescription for the Needy" project. He also launched Baton Rouge's St. Patrick's Day parade, "The Wearin' of the Green," in 1986, and he continues to be the parade's coordinator.

Shingleton has been instrumental in raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for worthwhile causes such as the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, Our Lady of Mercy's "Campaign for Tomorrow", The Diocese of Baton Rouge's "Preparing for the New Millennium" and Catholic High School's “Second Century of Excellence.” He co-hosted the Children's Miracle Network's telecast, benefiting Our Lady of The Lake's Children's Hospital.

In 2003, Shingleton received the Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation's Volunteer Activist Award. In 2005, the Society of Fundraising Professionals honored him as their "Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser."

Shingleton has been a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church since 1980. He assists in numerous positions for the church and school. He is currently a eucharistic minister, lector and commentator for the church.