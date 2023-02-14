Southern University's 'Human Jukebox,' new floats slated for 2023 Krewe of Comogo parade

Staff Report

Chris Daigle, Edward Earl Comeaux and others crossed their fingers 10 years ago when they took a chance on what they hoped would become a Mardi Gras tradition in Plaquemine.

Ten years later, the Krewe of Comogo parade has become part of the “Fat Tuesday” ritual, and it continues to grow.

Thousands of residents from Iberville and surrounding parishes will converge along the streets of Plaquemine on Feb. 19 for this year’s parade, according to Daigle.

The parade will roll at 7 p.m.

This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever. Twenty-six floats will anchor this year’s parade, which will include an appearance from the Southern University “Human Jukebox,” which is widely regarded as one of America’s premier collegiate bands.

The parade will also feature the Plaquemine High School Band, as well as ensembles from Brusly High School, Baker Middle and Geo Next Academy.

The parade has grown into one of the largest in the Greater Baton Rouge area, drawing thousands to downtown Plaquemine.

“The community has really embraced our parade, and it’s gratifying to know we have so many paradegoers who come from outside Iberville community,” Daigle said. “Now, we’re seeing more and more residents coming from West Baton Rouge and Ascension, and even some from East Baton Rouge.”

This year’s event will also include corporate floats.

“More businesses want to be part of our parade,” he said.

The first two years of the parade featured rented floats, but Comeaux and Daigle fulfilled a dream when they headed into the 2016 parade with floats they built and designed specifically for their krewe.

“We had dreamed of building our own floats from the time we started doing the parade and we made that dream a reality,” Daigle said. “It’s all part of a goal to give Plaquemine a bigger parade each year.

“We’re really excited about a lot of our newly renovated floats that will debut in this year’s parade,” he said. “We’re in this for the long haul.”

Daigle made one suggestion for those who want to attend the parade.

“Get there early,” he said. “If people aren’t where they need to be by 6 p.m., they may get stuck.”

The parade will be shown locally on a delay basis, and that leads to another goal for the krewe.

“We’d love to see it on live TV,” Daigle said. “That’s a good dream for the future.”

The krewe began in 2011. Daigle organized the first nighttime parade that rolled in 2013.

Comeaux Brothers designed 13 double-decker floats that made their debut in the 2015 parade.

The parade is held in honor of their sister, Brenda Comeaux, who died from cancer at the age of 54 in 2009. She had played an active role in the design of costumes for Mardi Gras ball krewes in Plaquemine.

A float with a sculpture of Brenda Comeaux highlights the parade. The name “Comogo” was derived from the Comogo Room, an event facility Comeaux’s parents built in the 1960s. Its namesake was derived from a combination of the parents last names – Comeaux and Gauthreaux.