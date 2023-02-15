Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves discusses storm issues with Public Service Commission

Staff Report

Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves said he is hopeful that Public Service Commission input will help the city prevent a repeat of the extended power outage after a rain and windstorm last month.

Reeves and two other city officials met last week with David Zito, who serves as Chief of Staff for District 2 Commissioner Craig Greene, whose area includes Iberville Parish.

The mayor wants Entergy to repair or replace aging utility poles in the area.

Reeves said he told that Entergy showed “pure neglect because poles were rotten” and the system was not being maintained.

He also wants the PCS to take whatever measures are needed with the company to ensure they will not have another delayed response from Entergy.

“It was far too slow, and it took Entergy far too long to mobilize,” Reeves said.

More than 18,000 Entergy customers went without power in Louisiana, including more than 1,600 in Iberville Parish, nearly 3,400 in West Baton Rouge Parish, 2,300 in Pointe Coupee Parish and 700 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Plaquemine went 23 hours and 56 minutes without power, which dealt residents another blow.

“Had we gone another four minutes, federal aid would’ve been made available for residents to replace food, but it doesn’t start until 24 hours,” the mayor said.