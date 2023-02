Plaquemine Post South

Joseph "Lil Joe" Dupont Jr. was sworn in as Plaquemine's city attorney/prosecutor at the Board of Selectmen meeting Feb. 14. Eighteenth Judicial District Judge Elizabeth Engolio administered the oath of office.

Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves Jr. welcomed Dupont to his new position, along with Selectmen Lin Rivet, Michael Carlin, Shannon Courtade, Tommy Leblanc and Selectwomen Wanda Jones and Natasha Johnson.