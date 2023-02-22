Prison guard charged with drug smuggling

Staff Report

A guard employed by Hunt Correctional Institute was arrested last week after she allegedly attempted to smuggle contraband into the prison.

Narcotics agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana Department of Corrections arrested Nyesiha Davis, 23, of Prairieville after she was caught smuggling the contraband into the prison in St. Gabriel, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Davis was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on the following charges:

Introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Malfeasance in office.

District Judge Elizabeth Engolio set bond at $105,000.