Plaquemine's 38th Gray Monkey Parade scheduled March 31

Staff Report

The Iberville Parish Library will continue a longtime Plaquemine tradition when the 38th annual Gray Monkey Parade rolls March 31.

The parade will have a new starting time of 10 a.m. when the procession rolls at Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57854 Foundry St.

“All Together Now!” (Kindness and Friendship) will be the theme for this year’s parade.

The parade is geared toward children ages 0-5.

Other festivities will include a magic show, petting zoo, hoop jam and more.

While this year marks the 38th annual celebration, it’s the 77th annual running when traced back to the roots of the event.The celebration goes back to the 1940s as a Mardi Gras parade created by Plaquemine Elementary School teacher Lolita Daigre, who coordinated the event from its reception until her retirement in the early 1980s.

Kindergartens and pre-schools throughout the Plaquemine area rode by wagon through the large crowd of paradegoers. For information and to register, call the Iberville Parish Library at (225) 687-2520, or send an e-mail to graymonkey@myipl.org.