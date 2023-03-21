St. Joseph’s Altar tradition continues in Plaquemine

Staff Report

A time of prayer and celebration continued when St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church hosted its annual St. Joseph Altar on March 19 at Knights of Columbus Council 970 Hall.

St. Joseph Altars are a longstanding tradition in Plaquemine and other Iberville Parish communities. Some families have hosted their own celebrations altars through the years, but the annual celebration presented by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church took shape nearly 20 years ago during the pastorate of Rev. Cleo Milano, who is now at the helm of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.

The annual feast day comes to fruition through the efforts by dozens of parishioners and other volunteers.

The work ranges from the actual setup of the massive display, down to the preparation of massive amounts of food, including enormous quantities of spaghetti – with boiled eggs rather than meat – and Italian cookies.

“It takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of work to make this possible,” said Betty Aucoin, who has served the past 17 years as project chairman. “It’s a long project that involves the help of dozens.”

A vast array of statues, candles and baked items comprises much of the display.

A St. Joseph Altar is a Sicilian custom as an offering of love, labor and sacrifice in honor of the Patron Saint of the Sicilians and Universal Church.

According to legend, the St. Joseph Altar originated in Sicily many centuries ago during a period of drought and famine. In desperation, the people turned to St. Joseph asking his help and intercession. When the rains came and crops prospered, their prayers were answered. In thanksgiving, the community made offerings to St. Joseph of their most prized possession – food.

In his honor, they erected a lovely altar with three levels to represent the Holy Trinity. They draped it simply and beautifully in white, adorned it with flowers, the finest grain, fruits, vegetables, seafood and wine.

The poor were invited to share in their prayer and festivity. The custom and devotion continue to this day.

Each year, altars laden with food – meatless – are prepared on March 19 to celebrate St, Joseph's Feast Day.

Reasons for having the altars vary – to fulfill a promise, to give thanks for a favor granted, such as the safe return of a loved one from war, for healing the sick, for a happy family, for success in studies or business.

It is also an opportunity for the prosperous to share with those less fortunate. There are many traditions associated with a St. Joseph Altar.

One is the traditional blessed fava bean. It has been known as the very popular “lucky bean.”

St. Joseph reportedly sent the rains, which nourished the fava beans, which in turn fed the famished Sicilians. Legend has it that a person will never be broke as long as they carry the “lucky bean.” The custom is to carry a fava bean in your wallet or handbag for luck. Another is the blessed St. Joseph's bread. Recipients keep the blessed bread in their houses for protection. If there is a storm, believers crumble the bread and scatter the crumbs to protect their homes from the storm.