Job fair slated for March 30 in Plaquemine

Staff Report

More than 100 corporate and governmental vendors will promote their job possibilities during the Geaux Jobs Works Area 20 Job Fair.

The event is set for Thursday, March 30 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine.

The job fair is presented by the Iberville Chamber of Commerce, the Iberville Parish Council Office, the West Baton Rouge Parish Council and West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce.

Sponsors include Baton Rouge Coca Cola, Olin Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls, Shintech, PSC Group, Ardent Mills, Citizens Bank & Trust Co., Plaquemine Bank & Trust Co., Eastman, Westlake, Stein’s Top Notch Catering and Dow Chemical Louisiana

Here is a list of vendors for the event: