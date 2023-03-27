Gray Monkey Parade set to roll on Friday in Plaquemine

Staff Report

The wait is almost over for one of Plaquemine’s longstanding traditions to roll out its 38th annual event.

Kids and parents will line the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park area Friday for the Gray Monkey Parade.

This year’s festivities will begin at 10 a.m. when the parade kicks off at Foundry Street.

“All Together Now!” (Kindness and Friendship) will be the theme for this year’s parade.

The parade is geared toward children ages 0-5.

Other festivities will include a magic show, petting zoo, hoop jam and more.

While this year marks the 38th annual celebration, it’s the 77th annual running when traced back to the roots of the event.The celebration goes back to the 1940s as a Mardi Gras parade created by Plaquemine Elementary School teacher Lolita Daigre, who coordinated the event from its reception until her retirement in the early 1980s.

kindergartens and pre-schools throughout the Plaquemine area – rode by wagon through the large crowd of paradegoers. For information and to register, call the Iberville Parish Library at (225) 687-2520, or send an e-mail to graymonkey@myipl.org.