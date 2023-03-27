St. Gabriel mayor, police chief races head into April 29 runoff

Staff Report

Runoffs loom in two races for the City of St. Gabriel after primary elections on Saturday.

The unofficial returns show that incumbent Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. and Police Chief Kevin “Butchie” Ambeau will both head into runoffs for their respective seats.

Registered voters in the city will return to the polls April 29 to determine the winners in those two races.

In the mayoral race, only 112 votes separated Johnson from runner-up Kyle Grace on the three-man ballot.

Johnson, who was first elected in 2011, drew 670 votes (47 percent) against Grace’s 558 (40 percent) in what became a contentious race.

Councilman Ronald “Ronnie” Grace garnered 183 votes (13 percent).

Meanwhile, longtime police chief Kevin “Butchie” Ambeau and opponent Anthony Davis will also head back onto the campaign trail. Jamaal “Bigg Mall” Carter had 249 votes and Stephenia “Sue” Jackson notched 240.

Turnout was 47.8 percent in the mayoral race and 47.1 in the election for police chief.

During early voting in the mayoral race, Johnson drew 148 votes during the early voting phase, while Kyle Grace notched 109 and Ronald Grace had 36.

For police chief, Ambeau tallied 152 votes during early voting, while Jackson had 51, Carter drew 46 and Davis had 44.

CITY COUNCIL

In a crowded race for City Council seats, the top five in the final tally won seats. Hoza C. Reddit Sr. led the pack with 764 votes (13 percent), while runner-up Kelvin “Yorkey Boy” York Sr. – an incumbent –- notched 700 (12 percent).

Melvin Hasten tallied 598 votes (10 percent) for third place, while Jeffrey “Benny” Hayes was re-elected with 560 votes (9 percent). William “June” Cushenberry Jr. also won a seat on the council with 534 votes (9 percent).

Rounding out final tallies in the council race were: