LOCAL
Geaux Jobs Works Area 20 Job Fair set at Plaquemine civic center
Staff Report
More than 100 corporate and governmental vendors will promote their job possibilities during the Geaux Jobs Works Area 20 Job Fair.
The event is set for March 30 at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine.
The job fair is presented by the Iberville Chamber of Commerce, the Iberville Parish Council Office, the West Baton Rouge Parish Council and West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce.
Sponsors include Baton Rouge Coca Cola, Olin Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls, Shintech, PSC Group, Ardent Mills, Citizens Bank & Trust Co., Plaquemine Bank & Trust Co., Eastman, Westlake, Stein’s Top Notch Catering and Dow Chemical Louisiana
Here is a list of vendors for the event:
- AAA Crane and Rigging
- Acadian Ambulance Service
- Action Industries
- Amazon
- APC Construction, LLC
- Associated Grocers
- Baton Rouge General Medical Center
- Baton Rouge Community College
- Brown & Root Industrial Services, LLC
- Citizens Bank & Trust
- Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United, Inc.
- Compliance Envirosystems , LLC
- Cortec Fluid Control
- Diesel Driving Academy
- Dow Westside YMCA
- Dow Chemical/Dow Apprenticeship
- Elayne Hunt Correctional Center
- Essential Credit Union
- Excel
- ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Complex
- Flexforce Employment Professionals, Inc.
- Geaux Jobs
- Geo Heat Exchangers, LLC
- Grand Isle Shipyard
- HPC Industrial
- Iberville Parish Council
- Iberville Parish School System
- Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Ingalls Shipbuilding
- Ingram Barge Co.
- ISC Constructors, LLC
- ITI Technical College
- International Union of Operating Engineers No. 408
- Kelly Services-Education
- Koura Chemicals
- La Capitol Federal Credit Union
- Legacy Nursing Home and Rehabilitation
- Local 198 Pipefitters
- Louisiana Christian University
- La. Department of Transportation and Development
- Louisiana State Police
- LWC/Veterans Reps
- Lyons Specialty Co., LLC
- Marquette Transportation LCC
- Methanex Chemical
- Navigators for Healthy La.
- Northwestern University
- Nutrien
- Ochsner Health
- Olin Chlor Alkali
- Pala Interstate, LLC
- Patriot Construction
- Pelican State Credit Union
- Placid Refining Co., LLC
- Plant Security
- Plaquemine Bank
- Plaquemine Fire Department
- Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors
- Propel America
- Petroleum Services Corp. Group
- Republic Services
- Resource Table – Iberville & West Baton Rouge Libraries.
- River Parishes Community College
- Service Transportation
- Shintech
- SNF Flopam
- Solvay Chemicals
- Southern University – Batton Rouge
- Turner Industries
- U.S. Army
- University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- WBR Parish Council
- WBR Sheriff’s Department
- WBR Fire District 1
- WBR Parish School System
- West Towne Assisted Living
- Westgate, LLC
- Westlake Chemical
- Worley, Energy, Chemicals & Resources