Future remains bright for The Island two years after its reopening

Staff Report

Two years now seems like a much longer span to Bill Greenfield.

The president of the Island Homeowners Association has helped oversee the resurgence of The Island Country Club, which continues to operate at full throttle.

It’s a stark contrast from April 2020, when it shut down not long after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The acquisition in fall 2020 by Bultra Properties from A. Wilbert & Sons led to a gradual resurgence of the country club after closure of the site, which originally opened in the 1990s.

“We’re doing fantastic,” said Greenfield, a Luling native who moved to Plaquemine in 2018.

At a time when some country clubs in the area shuttered due to maintenance costs and loss of membership, The Island is stronger than ever.

Greenfield does not credit himself for the success. Instead, it’s the community.

“We went on faith,” he said. “We knew we had a core group of people who were committed, and we still have a lot of hours of volunteerism. A lot of people continually donate their time to help maintain the course.”

The homeowners played the key role in the efforts to reopen the country club.

In 2021, The Island Homeowners Association paved the way to reopen the golf course and country club after Bultra opted against plans to reopen it.

The greens are in very good shape, and greens are the key to any course, Greenfield said.

The staff, led by 2022 PGA Professional of the Year for Louisiana Chris Burkstaller, has played a key role.

“We’re very lucky to have him,” he said. “Not only does he keep the course in excellent condition – he also brings tournaments.”

The tournaments are a key to sustainability because of the revenue they bring to the course, and the parish, as well.

Those tournaments include the Dow Tournament, a double-shotgun event in the fall, and the Olin Songs of Survivors Tournament to benefit wounded veterans through songwriting. They pair volunteers with wounded veterans to write songs.

Public support has been the biggest change Burkstaller has seen since he came aboard in 2021.

“The members always supported and got it off the ground, but the word of mouth and the people playing on the course and telling their buddies it reopened and it’s in great shape,” he said.

The database has swelled from 650 to 2,000 – and still growing, he said.

Burkstaller is also putting the foundation in place for the next generation of golf at The Island.

A PGA Junior League is in place at the course, which serves as home to high school golf programs from Plaquemine, St. John and Brusly.

“It’s growing in popularity with kids and teens,” he said.

Tournaments have helped attract golfers to The Island, but the homeowners remain the key element to its continued success, Greenfield said.

“The reason we’ve been successful is that everyone wants the same thing,” he said. “Anybody who would market their homes hear knows that the value of the home is so much better with this course in operation.

“Also, if nobody had a golf course and you look at your back yard, you’ll see nothing but fields of grass and rodents,” Greenfield said. “Those are the things that motivate me to keep this golf course solid.”

The Island does not have to focus only on golf, he said.

It already has a swimming pool and weight room, but plans are on the board to resurface the tennis courts.

Playgrounds and a pickleball court could also become part of the mix.

The social committee has also played a key role. Seasonal activities such as Christmas carols, pool parties, barbecues and pig roasts are among popular activities.

“We try to give value to the homeowners by not just having neighbors, but having a community,” Greenfield said.

The continued development is geared toward a long-term future for The Island.

“What helps our sustainability here is development of more of this land for homes,” Greenfield said. “We just started our seventh filing, and every one of those lots is paying lot dues – half of the home dues – and then once they sell a house, they pay house dues.”

Those are the developments Bultura will bring to fruition.

The future is bright for the facility and the support of its community – and more support for golf – keep the wheels turning, he said.

“We don’t own the course – we lease it from Bultura, and you want to make sure you make enough money to support the leases,” Greenfield said. With time, we’ve had challenges in building roofs and repairing – those are major expenses. We’re continuously looking at finances, making prudent decisions on prioritizing and being able to sustain.”

Greenfield emphasized it’s not a small group of people who have kept the wheels turning for The Island.

The sense of ownership makes the difference.

“The backbone isn’t the board – it’s the homeowners stepping out,” he said. “They come and weed-eat the garden at the pool or rake the sand in different sand traps.

“We have very dedicated homeowners, and we had some naysayers in the past among homeowners when we raised the fees,” Greenfield said. “I believe some of them who were against it have changed their views.”

It's not just about The Island, however.

Greenfield wants the comeback to squash Plaquemine’s image as a city that guarantee long-term sustainability for its businesses.

He recalled what lifelong Plaquemine resident Edward Earl Comeaux said when The Island closed in 2020.

“Edward stepped up at a meeting and said he was tired of seeing businesses leave Plaquemine,” Greenfield said. “We’re working to stop that.”