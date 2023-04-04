New website provides data on Louisiana infrastructure projects

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards last week unveiled a new website to help Louisianans learn about the projects and opportunities in their communities from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

The “Building the Bayou State” website features a dashboard with an interactive map to provide details on awarded BIL projects across the state.

The map can be filtered by category, program, agency, parish and congressional district.

The site also features BIL implementation progress and priorities, resources and guidelines on how residents can become involved, an archive of news and announcements, reference tools for upcoming events, and deadlines for open funding opportunities.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment, and I’ve tasked my cabinet officials with doing everything they can to ensure Louisiana is taking full advantage of this historic funding opportunity,” Edwards said. “These investments will create jobs and transform Louisiana by improving our roads and bridges, delivering broadband internet to underserved communities, ensuring resilient coastal infrastructure, updating water systems, addressing legacy pollution issues like orphaned wells, and advancing Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan. I want to thank President Biden, Senator Bill Cassidy and Representative Troy Carter for supporting the BIL and making this possible.”

To view the website, go to infrastructure.la.gov. To read about the first year of implementation, click here for the 2022 Louisiana BIL Annual Report.