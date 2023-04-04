On the road again: St. Jude Car Show slated for April 22 in Plaquemine

Staff Report

Car, trucks, vans and motorcycles will command the spotlight for a milestone anniversary of one of the region’s premier auto shows.

Hundreds of automobiles and thousands of auto enthusiasts will converge at Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Waterfront Park on April 22 for the 25th annual St. Jude Car Show.

The annual showcase of cars, food and music was presented by the City of Plaquemine, the Plaquemine Main Street Program and the Baton Rouge Corvette Club.

The auto extravaganza features 300-plus vehicles which include cars, trucks, motorcycles, and ATVs from all years.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Onsite registration will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. the day of the show.

The festivities include music, food and other attractions. Raffle tickets will be sold with cash prizes of $250, $500 and $1,000.

More than a dozen vendors will sell a wide variety of items at the event.

Silent and live auctions are among the attractions.

The event, which was first held in 1999, was instituted by the late Joe Colletti, a longtime Corvette collector/enthusiast who made annual trips to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

All proceeds from the “labor of love” go to the St. Jude, which was founded in 1962 by the late actor/comedian Danny Thomas, best known for his starring role in the long-running TV sitcom “Make Room for Daddy,” which aired in the 1950s and ‘60s.

Since its inception, St. Jude has treated children from all 50 states and around the world, continuing the mission of finding cures and saving children.

St. Jude's has grown to include eight affiliate hospitals across the United States. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with annual expenses, as of 2018, of over $1.4 billion funded by nearly $1.5 billion in donations. Further, the World Health Organization has named St. Jude's as its first "Collaborating Center for Childhood Cancer" to help increase survival rates on rare pediatric cancer from 20 percent to as much as 60 percent by 2030.

Proceeds from last year’s event yielded more than $53,000 in donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The event has raised $824,785 since the inception of the event in 1998.