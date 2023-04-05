Kindness and friendship theme of Plaquemine's annual Gray Monkey Parade

Staff Report

Children ages 0-5 last week continued a tradition with origins dating back to the 1940s.

The Iberville Parish Library’s 38th annual Gray Monkey Parade rolled along Short Street, near the Plaquemine Community Center.

“All Together Now” (Kindness and Friendship) was the theme for this year’s parade, which featured dozens of preschoolers and kindergarteners in wagon floats.

More than 100 “floats” promoted message of kindness and featured many of their favorite characters from storybooks, cartoons and comic books.

The Gray Monkey Parade was established in 1946 by local teacher Lolita Daigre for the young children of Plaquemine.

The Gray Monkey Parade, which has been facilitated by the Iberville Parish Library for 38 years, is held during National Week of the Young Child.

Other festivities included a petting zoo and magic show. Sponsors of this year’s event included Andie’s Bridal & Floral Services, Bayou Road Ace Hardware, Butcher Boy, C&C Chevron, Citizens Bank and Trust, City of Plaquemine Fire Department, City of Plaquemine Mayor’s Office, City of Plaquemine Police Department, Fat Daddy’s Po-Boy & Bar B-Q Shack, Foti Financial Services, Friends of Iberville Public Library, Fusion Architects, Hop-N-Shop Deli, Iberville Parish Council President’s Office, LSU AG Center, Our House for Respite, Riverside Specialty Meats & Seafood, Roscoe Mortuary, Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, Southern Eye Centers, Sugah Rush Cakes & Confections, Uncle Johnny’s and Wilbert Services.