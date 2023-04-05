LOCAL

Kindness and friendship theme of Plaquemine's annual Gray Monkey Parade

Staff Report
“Spiderman,” the iconic Marvel Comics Superhero, escorted the gray monkeys, the honorees, in last week’s parade.

Children ages 0-5 last week continued a tradition with origins dating back to the 1940s.

The Iberville Parish Library’s 38th annual Gray Monkey Parade rolled along Short Street, near the Plaquemine Community Center.

“Buzz Lightyear” from the Disney classic “Toy Story” was the theme of one local child’s float in the Gray Monkey Parade.

“All Together Now” (Kindness and Friendship) was the theme for this year’s parade, which featured dozens of preschoolers and kindergarteners in wagon floats.

More than 100 “floats” promoted message of kindness and featured many of their favorite characters from storybooks, cartoons and comic books.

“Sesame Street,” a favorite of children for nearly 55 years, was the theme of a float in the Gray Monkey Parade.

The Gray Monkey Parade was established in 1946 by local teacher Lolita Daigre for the young children of Plaquemine.

The Gray Monkey Parade, which has been facilitated by the Iberville Parish Library for 38 years, is held during National Week of the Young Child.

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr., along with Fire Chief Darren Ramirez and Assistant Police Chief Stephen Engolio, lead the procession for the Iberville Parish Library’s 38th running of the Gray Monkey Parade.

Other festivities included a petting zoo and magic show. Sponsors of this year’s event included Andie’s Bridal & Floral Services, Bayou Road Ace Hardware, Butcher Boy, C&C Chevron, Citizens Bank and Trust, City of Plaquemine Fire Department, City of Plaquemine Mayor’s Office, City of Plaquemine Police Department, Fat Daddy’s Po-Boy & Bar B-Q Shack, Foti Financial Services, Friends of Iberville Public Library, Fusion Architects, Hop-N-Shop Deli, Iberville Parish Council President’s Office, LSU AG Center, Our House for Respite, Riverside Specialty Meats & Seafood, Roscoe Mortuary, Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, Southern Eye Centers, Sugah Rush Cakes & Confections, Uncle Johnny’s and Wilbert Services.