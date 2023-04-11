AM/FM Band headlines 'Boogie on the Bayou' at Waterfront Park

Staff Report

Live music be the feature attraction for this year’s first “Boogie on the Bayou” Friday at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Waterfront Park.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The AM/FM Band will headline the festivities, sponsored by the City of Plaquemine.

The five-member band is billed as “Baton Rouge’s premier high-energy hit-pumping live entertainment.”

The AM/FM Band has performed in various venues throughout the Southeast, including Hattiesburg, Miss., Shreveport, Lake Charles, Monroe, Lafayette, New Orleans, Biloxi, Miss., and Panama City Beach, Fla.

Those who attend the event are invited to bring their lawn chairs and dancing shoes.

Activities for the kids will include a balloon artist, a petting zoo and face-painter.

The event is free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be available, but no ice chests are allowed.

In the event of rain, festivities will be held at the adjacent Plaquemine Community Center on 58745 Foundry Street. After Friday’s festivities, “Boogie on the Bayou” will make its return Friday, Sept. 8. Foret Tradition will headline the event.