Law enforcement pursuit policy, kratom ban among State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter’s bills

Staff Report

First-year state Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter headed to the State Capitol on Monday for his first legislative session, one that may not look the same next year.

He will make his way to the Senate Chamber as elections loom this fall, and many key figures – most notably Gov. John Bel Edwards – will not be in office next year.

The District 17 Republican from Brusly does not expect a particularly eventful session, but he will sponsor several bills that could have significant impact.

Two of his bills focus on law enforcement-related issues, and another would ban kratom.

He is also pursuing legislation that would allow coroners to release bodies to their families upon the completion of an autopsy.

What may be the most high-profile bill he sponsors in this session is a resolution on high-speed pursuit policy for law enforcement.

The bill has drawn support from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association through much of the state, Kleinpeter said.

“They’re working me, and it’s going to create a task force to bring everyone together,” he said. “We want to know what kind of penalty we should have for aggravate flight, and if we should increase training for law enforcement.”

Kleinpeter also wants higher penalties for drivers in vehicles with no license plate.

In many cases, it involves drivers in stolen vehicles.

“What we’re finding out with the license plate readers is that criminals are fighting a computer, which they can’t beat,” he said. "For example, if they’re on La. 1 in Brusly, it would notify local police departments that a criminal was in the area who had a warrant for their arrest for a stolen vehicle.

“One law enforcement officer told me that they were literally going through the median and doing a U-turn and heading out to Baton Rouge,” Kleinpeter said. “Now to combat it, they’re removing the license plate. There’s no reason not to have a license plate on a vehicle, so we’re tightening the penalties on that to deter them from taking their license plates off.”

Kleinpeter also introduced a bill that would ban kratom, an herbal substance that can produce opioid- and stimulant-like effects. It is being sold at vape shots and local gas stations for those 18 years and older.

If the federal Food and Drug Administration approves it for medical usage, he said he would include an addendum to the bill that Louisiana would allow it for medical usage.

“But at this time, the FDA does not support kratom at all,” he said.

Kratom is believed to act on opioid receptors, according to FDA.

At low doses, kratom acts as a stimulant, making users feel more energetic. At higher doses, it reduces pain and may bring on euphoria. At very high doses, it acts as a sedative, making users quiet and perhaps sleepy.

Some people who practice Asian traditional medicine consider kratom to be a substitute for opium. Others take kratom to avoid the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and because kratom may be bought more easily than prescription drugs.

Kleinpeter said bills have been filed in both the House and Senate in the event the bill dies in the House.

In another bill, Kleinpeter is seeking legislation that would curb the amount of time a body remains a corpse remains with a coroner after an autopsy.

The current law states that if there’s a suspected drug overdose, the coroner shall keep the body until the investigation is completed.

“The West Baton Rouge Parish coroner (Yancy Guerin) had to hold onto bodies for anywhere from four weeks to two months while family members were waiting to bury or cremate the bodies,” Kleinpeter said. “He is in agreement that it shouldn’t be that way.

“As long as he does the blood sample, urine sample and any kind of tissue samples he needs and completes the autopsy, he should be able to release the body and not wait for the toxicology that takes three to four weeks to come back,” he said.

Kleinpeter said he has also reached out to area funeral home directors, who also support the proposed legislation.

“We’re just trying to clean up the bill and make things smoother for family members who have lost a loved one,” he said.

The session ends June 8.

Kleinpeter is filling the unexpired term of Rick Ward, who stepped down from his seat last June to accept a job in the private sector.

District 17 covers a vast nine parish region that includes Iberville, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

He defeated state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe for the vacant seat last November. He faces an election for a four-year term on the ballot with the gubernatorial primary race Oct. 14.