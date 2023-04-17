Louisiana state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe joins Republican Party

Staff Report

A state lawmaker who represents an area in the northern portion of Iberville Parish changed parties last week at the start of this year’s legislation session.

State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, who has served four years as a Democrat in the state House of Representatives, announced Monday that he joined the Republican Party.

LaCombe, a native of Fordoche and resident of New Roads, confirmed the switch at the State Capitol on Day 1 of the 2023 Legislative Session.

He explained his switch in message:

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the past three years, and to all of those who helped me earn the trust to become a State Representative. You know my values and principles, and that will never change.

“Yesterday, I changed my lifelong party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. This was one of the hardest decisions of my life, and I did not take it lightly. The simple truth is that the part of the state I represent has become more conservative, and I no longer think I can to the best that they deserve as a Democrat.

“I look forward to working hard this session for the people of Louisiana, by working with my former colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus and my new ones in the House Republican Caucus.”

He is the second Democrat in less than a month to switch allegiance to the Republican Party.

LaCombe’s party switch makes him the 71st Republican in the House. It adds to the supermajority House Republicans gained when then-Democrat Francis Thompson of Delhi joined the GOP on March 17.

A supermajority gives Republicans the power to override vetoes from Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The state Senate already has a supermajority.

Thompson, who has represented northeast Louisiana for nearly 50 years, is the state’s longest serving legislator. He served 12 years in the Senate and 37 years in the House.

LaCombe, who took office as state representative in 2019, filled the post Democrat Major Thibaut vacated to become Pointe Coupee’s first Parish President upon a transition from police jury government to Home Rule Charter.

LaCombe was elected to a full term in October 2019. He lost to then-West Baton Rouge Parish Councilman Caleb Kleinpeter, a Brusly Republican, in a bid to finish the unexpired term of GOP Senator Rick Ward, who left office to accept a job in the private sector.