'Boogie on the Bayou' draws crowd for music, entertainment in downtown Plaquemine

Plaquemine Post South

The AM-FM Band entertained a crowd at “Boogie on the Bayou” last Friday at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park. The Baton Rouge band performed a mix of popular rock, R&B and country tunes. Spectators enjoyed music at sunset during the event, which also included face painting and other children's events.

The event is set to return Sept. 8 with music from Foret Tradition.