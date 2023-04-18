LOCAL

'Boogie on the Bayou' draws crowd for music, entertainment in downtown Plaquemine

Plaquemine Post South
The AM-FM Band entertained a crowd at “Boogie on the Bayou” last Friday at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park. The Baton Rouge band performed a mix of popular rock, R&B and country tunes. Spectators enjoyed music at sunset during the event, which also included face painting and other children's events.

Spectators enjoyed a music at sunset during the spring “Boogie on the Bayou.” The event is set to return Friday, Sept. 8 with music from Foret Tradition.

