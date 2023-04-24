City of Plaquemine addressing structural issues at City Hall, Police Station

Staff Report

A study initiated by the City of Plaquemine has indicated that there are structural issues with mold and water damage in both Plaquemine City Hall and the Plaquemine Police Station.

City officials received the report last Friday, and began planning Monday to move city departments in both buildings to other spaces quickly so that remediation actions can begin.

“Out of an abundance of caution to protect both employees and the public, we are relocating all departments to offices in other buildings,” Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. said. “We are trying to identify where departments will move now and will notify the public as soon as we have that information determined.”

This will impact both city employees and the public. The City Utility Customer Service Center is a very active office with a lot of utility customers who come in to pay their utility bills. Other offices presently located in City Hall include the City Clerk, Personnel Department, Finance Department, Mayor’s Office and City Court.

All of these departments will be moved to other offices while remediation is underway, which could take six months or longer.

The Plaquemine Police Department will move to its Training Center, located in the building at the Plaquemine City Park site.

All phone numbers to city departments will remain the same, so the public is asked to call the appropriate city departments if they have questions or business with the city. It is likely that some city departments will be closed for a day or so to move needed documents and materials.

The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen will hold a special emergency meeting on the matter at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Plaquemine Community Center.

Once locations of the departments are determined, signs will be placed outside City Hall and the Police Station listing where departments will be located during the remediation period.

Residents will also be notified via other communications.

“We recognize that this is an inconvenience for residents and others, but this is necessary to protect our employees and the public,” Reeves said. “Every effort will be made to make sure all of our departments are accessible in this transition and during remediation.”