Search underway for next Iberville Parish School superintendent

Staff Report

The application process is underway for candidates for the job of Iberville Parish School superintendent when the position becomes open this summer.

The Iberville Parish School Board’s search began after Dr. Arthur Joffrion recently announced he would retire from the post effective June 30.

“I just felt like it was time,” he said. “I’m proud of a lot of what we did over the last seven years.”

He touted the Iberville School System receiving a “B” letter grade from the state Department of Education during his tenure.

Joffrion – who has worked 31 in education – also considers the substantial salary increases for all school system employees during his time as superintendent.

In addition, he noted more than 85 percent of graduates from Iberville Parish public school graduate with other achievements, including dual enrollment, advanced placement, college credits and industry-based certification.

He said he is also proud of the upgrades in safety and securities at school campuses parish-wide, along with the placement of school resource on all campuses.

Joffrion took office in 2016, during a school year when parts of East Iberville dealt with one of the region’s worst floods in more than half a century.

He also presided during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to school closings and transitions to virtual learning that spanned from March 2020 and continued into early 2021.

In addition, North Iberville reopened as a high school under his leadership in 2022.

Joffrion’s retirement comes when superintendents from other school districts in the Greater Baton Rouge area have vacated their posts.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, Chandler Smith – a former Plaquemine High School principal – was selected in March to fill the post after Wes Watts stepped down in July 2022.

David Corona, a former WBR superintendent, has served as interim school chief since Watts left.

Meanwhile, Ascension Parish hired Edith Walker as its new superintendent during a meeting April 19. Walker, who replaces retiring Superintendent David Alexander, has served since 2020 as chief instructional director for the Ascension school system.

Superintendent positions have also become open recently the community school districts in Baker and Zachary.

Scott Devillier, who has served more than 10 years for the top-ranked Zachary School District, announced his retirement in January.

Meanwhile, De’Ette Perry retired after two years at the helm of the Baker City School District.

In St. James Parish, the School Board appointed Chris Kimball its next superintendent in February. He replaced the retiring Dr. P. Edward Cancienne, whom Joffrion succeeded in the Iberville Parish School System. Cancienne had returned for a second tenure as St. James School Superintendent after he served at the helm of the Iberville Parish School System from 2007-16.