Suspect in custody after Plaquemine homicide

Staff Report

An 18-year-old wanted in the shooting death of a Plaquemine man surrendered to Iberville Parish sheriff’s deputies last week.

Nikieis LaBant turned himself over to police after a hunt that stretched two weeks, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder. District Judge Alvin Batiste set bond at $500,000.

The arrest came after federal agents tracked down LaBant.

“They were closing in on him,” Stassi said. “At the same time, a hold had been put out on him in Texas stemming from a road-rage incident."

The arrest came after a man was found dead on the lawn of a home on Kember Drive in Plaquemine on April 7.

The victim – Kendrick Carter, 24, of White Castle – was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.

At the time of the incident, LaBant lived in Plaquemine on Kember Drive, but he also had ties to the Gretna area, according to Stassi.

LaBant surrendered several days after his parents were arrested for allegedly helping him flee from the area.

LaBant’s father, Mario Harmason, 52, of Plaquemine, was arrested a couple days after the shooting.

The suspect’s stepmother, Alicia Harmason, was arrested five days after the sheriff’s office took Mario Harmason into custody.

Both were charged with felony counts of obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to second degree murder. Bond on both Harmasons was set at $250,000 apiece.