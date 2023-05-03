Plaquemine government, police finalizing temporary relocations

Staff Report

Temporary relocation of Plaquemine municipal services continues after structural issues at City Hall forced the move of city departments and services for the start of remediation work.

The moves come as a study initiated by the City of Plaquemine indicated structural issues with mold and water damage in both Plaquemine City Hall and the Plaquemine Police Station. The city received the report April 21 and began planning April 24 to move city departments in both buildings to other spaces quickly so that remediation actions can begin.

“We apologize for the situation, but it was absolutely necessary and we’re working as fast as we can to get everything settled and trying to get the locations where it’s most convenient for the public,” Plaquemine Mayor Edwin M. “Ed” Reeves Jr. said.

Here's a look at the relocations, as of press time:

UTLIITIES

City Light and Water has relocated, at least for a short time, to 58190 W.W. Harleaux Avenue.

Due to limited space in that facility, the city is planning to move that office to a larger location later.

Customers of City Light and Water are reminded that the city provides the following ways to pay utility bills without going to the City Light & Water office:

Mail in payment

Drop payment into the secure drop box located between City Hall and the parking lot

Automatic bank draft

By credit card on-line

By debt card or checking account on-line

On-line payments can be accessed by going to the City’s website: Plaquemine.org, and clicking Pay My Bill Online. You will be prompted on the steps. For more information, Call the Customer Service Department at (225) 687-3725.

CITY GOVERNMENT

The Mayor’s Office, the Finance Department, and Human Resources will all relocate to the Comeaux Building on Railroad Avenue shortly. If you have business with those offices please call them during this transition at (225) 687-3116.

The City Clerk’s Office has moved to the City Warehouse - 58165 Court Street, a city building that formerly served as the U.S. Post office, cattycorner to the old Cardinal’s Supermarket. The City Clerk’s office will eventually move to the Wilbert Building on 23520 Eden St., between Court and Plaquemine streets.

CITY POLICE

The Plaquemine City Police Department will operate from its mobile command center at the back of the police station on 23540 Railroad Ave., at the corner of Court Street.

Dispatching is being handled from the command center. Meanwhile, complaints or issues on the administrative level can be brought to officials at the police department’s training facility at the corner of Sherburne and Ferdinand Street at City Park.

Major business and investigations will be handled from that building, where renovations were completed for a training facility six months ago.

“We’re doing well … we have to be mobile anyway at relatively the last minute at any given time anyway,” Plaquemine Police Chief Robbie Johnson said. “We’re relocated, everything is functioning for us.

“Everything was set up for that anyway, but we never thought we’d be using it that soon,” he said. “It’s totally functional for hurricanes and other disasters.

“We’re lucky to have the training center, and we’ll manage well,” Johnson said. “If it wasn’t for that, we’d probably be working out of the COPAC gym.”

CITY COURT

The operations for Plaquemine City Court are set to move to the Pendley Building on the corner of Meriam Street and Railroad Avenue. For more information on City Court, contact the office at (225) 687-7236.