Plaquemine woman sentenced to 44 months in federal prison for PPP, unemployment scheme

Staff Report

A Plaquemine woman was sentenced to 44 months in federal prison after her conviction for mail fraud in connection with submitting thousands of dollars in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program and unemployment claims.

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced 28-year-old Lestreonia Renee Rodrigue to the federal prison term as well as three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $663,259 in restitution.

According to a news release, between July 2020 and September 2021, Rodrigue submitted fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance benefits in California in her name and in the names of other individuals. Rodrigue also submitted fraudulent claims for PPP benefits in the names of fictitious businesses and based on fictitious business profits and losses.

Through the unemployment insurance scheme, Rodrigue falsely claimed that she and others were working in California prior to the pandemic and that they lost their employment due to it.

The released stated Rodrigue obtained names, birth dates, and Social Security numbers of others and submitted fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance benefits in their names, with and without their knowledge. She reportedly captured people’s identifying information through social media.

Upon submitting the claims and receiving the funds, she either gave a portion of the funds to others or kept all the funds for herself.

Through the scheme, Rodrigue fraudulently obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars in unemployment insurance debit cards in the mail.

Rodrigue also devised a scheme to defraud lenders and the United States, through the Small Business Administration, by filing false and fraudulent applications for PPP funds.

In furtherance of the scheme, Rodrigue submitted, or had others submit, forged bank statements, false tax documents, and made misrepresentations in her PPP applications.

Rodrigue also falsely reported bank cards stolen or lost so that she would receive new cards with additional pandemic benefit funds.

Throughout the course of the fraudulent schemes, Rodrigue caused more than $500,000 in unemployment insurance debit cards to be mailed to her addresses, to which she and others were not entitled.

Additionally, Rodrigue caused $20,833 to be deposited into her bank account to which she was not entitled.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Labor-OIG and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Edward H. Warner.