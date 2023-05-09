Investments in education must remain priority, Edwards says

Staff Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he is hoping lawmakers will keep a commitment to greater fiscal stability and keep education and wage growth top priorities.

In his visit last week to the Baton Rouge Press Club, he urged lawmakers not to veer away from his recommendations to invest in early childhood education and pay hikes for teachers.

Edwards made his comments shortly after House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee stripped funding for the pay raises and investment in early childhood education.

A portion of that money was restored through a plan to strip funds from the Medicaid program.

Meanwhile, House lawmakers stripped the teacher pay hike proposal from the state budget.

“I’m not sure why they would do that,” Edwards said. “I didn’t know education ceased to be a priority.”

He touted a 2023-24 budget that would include the largest-ever new investment in early childhood education in the state’s history.

Edwards said he considers added investment in early childhood education a key to overall improvement to performance in the state’s K-12 public schools.

“It’s incredibly important,” he said. “I believe, and the experts confirm it, that if we want to change education and have better outcomes, it has to start in early childhood education. We have to have more 1-, 2 -and 3-year old children in quality settings for early childhood education and sustain it for a generation -- and when we do, we will make a difference we’ve never been able to make before.”

The funding is urgent because next year the federal government will not give the state COVID stimulus money for early childhood education, Edward said.

The loss means the state needs to make its own allocation to ensure early childhood education does not lose ground.

He also urged lawmakers to approve his recommendation for a $2,000 per year teacher pay raise.

“The key ingredient is to have a professional, well-educated, highly motivated teacher in the classroom today,” Edwards said.

“Quite frankly, we do not have enough teachers today, and too many are leaving the profession and not enough are entering colleges of education to go into the classroom.

“Look at what our neighboring states have done over the last year or two, with very large pay raises,” he said. “That’s why I believe we need to have a $2,000 pay raise for our teachers.”

House Republicans, meanwhile, say the money should go to pay off public employee retirement debt and save school districts money.

Edwards said he believes the state Revenue Estimating Conference meeting later this month will find additional recurring money in the state budget, which he hopes lawmakers will use to attract more teachers.

“Quite frankly, I don’t think there’s a way for our state to become the state we aspire to be if we can’t invest in education,” he said. “The key: You don’t do it a year or two and then just stop. You’ve got to maintain the investments in education if you’re going to produce the results you want.”