Plaquemine water system gets A rating from Louisiana Department of Health

Staff Report

The City of Plaquemine's water system received an A rating from the Louisiana Department of Health in its just released ratings of state water systems.

The ratings are based on a variety of factors, including water quality, operation and maintenance of the water system, whether it had any violations, infrastructure quality, financial sustainability, customer satisfaction and more.

Plaquemine received 93 out of 100 points in the grading system. Only 41 percent of the state's 951 water systems received an A grade in the rating system.

"We are very happy to get an A grade for our water system," said Mayor Edwin "Ed" Reeves, Jr. "Our team has worked hard to maintain good, quality water for our residents, and this rating validates that hard work. We continue to make water system improvements that will sustain our water system."

The water grades were required under Act 98 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, and is known as the Community Drinking Water Accountability Rule. This is the first year water systems were rated by the La. Department of Health, but all systems have had to adhere to strict regulations and testing, which is monitored by LDH, for many years.