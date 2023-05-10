Community health advocate: ‘Vaccine stigma needs to end’

Staff Report

A physician and community health advocate said residents in Louisiana and across the nation need to move past the vaccination stigma if they want to ensure the state a healthy population for the future.

The aversion to COVID-19 vaccines in 2020 has triggered concern in the healthcare community that residents will shun other vaccinations, said Dr. Eric Griggs, Vice president of community health affairs for Access Louisiana, a New Orleans-based FQHC (federally qualified health centers) with 40 clinics and 47,000 patients statewide.

“Over the past three years, the scientific process in healthcare has been more vilified and politicized than ever and has caused great distrust in things we know work,” he said. “A lot of things we enjoy like travel, going to school, serving military are safe because of vaccines, eliminating things that have been really harmful to our species.”

Griggs has spent much of his career as a vaccination advocate. The task of promoting the importance of vaccines has taken a different course since 2020, he said.

“Before the pandemic, it was easy to give a science lecture,” Griggs said. “And then, three years ago, COVID happens and then everyone wants to fight back.”

The vaccination issue crossed political spectrums.

While the resistance has long been considered a mantra of conservative lawmakers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – who announced his intentions to oppose President Biden in the 2024 election – has been outspoken against the COVID vaccine.

“What’s interesting is that it’s the new pushback,” Griggs said. “As I talk to my elders about the polio vaccine, I’d ask my elders if there was pushback. Why? Because they saw people and friends who were paralyzed, and it was right in your face.”

The pushback on vaccinations stems from a growing distrust of government, he said. It’s the source of frustration for Griggs and many others in the healthcare profession.

“You spend your life trying to be the best of the bests, get the grades and to meet with people about the most intimate details of our lives, you share with a healthcare provider information to keep you healthy, and those patients say “no,” he said. “It’s misinformation and disinformation … it’s Orwell’s 'Animal Farm.'”

He sums the resistance in one word: Fear.

"COVID was an 'Alien' movie – it was 'War of the Worlds,'" Griggs said.

It could open the gates for a resurgence of outbreaks, he said.

“We’ve seen what happens when people get lax in communities with measles outbreaks, polio outbreaks – stuff we’ve never heard before,” Griggs said. “Science always wins, and it wins every single time. The politicization of science and the social determinants are health, but residents must tow the 'hard politics.' It’s like safety belts, we mandate seatbelts because they save lives.

“Smallpox was eliminated because of a vaccine that save lives. of science,” he said. “Should you not want to participate in these policies, it’s your choice to deal with the consequences and be sick or make someone else sick.”