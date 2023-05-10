Plaquemine continues relocation process for governmental offices

Staff Report

Work continues this week on temporary sites for city offices as assessments on water and mold damage continue for the Plaquemine City Hall and Plaquemine Police Station.

Mayor Edwin M. “Ed” Reeves Jr. and the Board of Selectmen were set to hear more details on the extent of the damages – and potential cost for repairs – during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.

Assessments will determine the extent of the damage and what repairs will be needed.

The final decision on the City Hall and Police Station will hinge largely on the price tag for the work, according to Reeves.

“Right now, the plan is to repair and remediate both buildings, but we’re still waiting to hear the costs,” he said.

The moves came after a study initiated by the City of Plaquemine indicated structural issues with mold and water damage in both Plaquemine City Hall and the Plaquemine Police Station.

The city received the report April 21 and began planning April 24 to move city departments in both buildings to other spaces quickly so that remediation actions can begin.

The Comeaux Building on Plaquemine Street will house the Mayor’s Office and Human Resources. Both should be operating from that site by next week.

City Light and Water has relocated to 58190 W.W. Harleaux for now. Due to limited space in that facility, the city hopes to eventually move into a larger location.

Customers of City Light and Water are reminded that the city provides the following ways to pay utility bills without going to the City Light & Water office:

Mail in payment

Drop payment into the secure drop box located between City Hall and the parking lot.

Automatic bank draft

By credit card on-line

By debt card or checking account on-line

The Plaquemine Police Station has adjusted quickly to its temporary facility at the intersection of Ferdinand and Sherburne streets.

Although a communication post continues to operate from behind the police station building on the corner of Railroad and Court streets, all other work is being handled at the training facility

“All the business is going fine here,” Police Chief Robbie Johnson said. “This could work very well as a police office.”

Meanwhile, other offices will remain in their current facilities until later this month or early June.

The buildings at the Chamber of Office Building on Eden Street – between Court and Plaquemine streets – are not yet ready to be occupied but should be set to house city offices by early June.

The current Plaquemine City Hall – formerly the Iberville Parish Courthouse – has served as the hub the municipal government since 1985.

It was built in 1906 and served as the Iberville Parish Courthouse until the next parish governmental building – located directly behind City Hall – was completed in 1985.

The Plaquemine Police Station has served many purposes since its construction in the mid-19th century. Most notably, it served as Weill’s Department Store for more than 50 years until it relocated in 1972.

While inspection continues at the City Police Department building at the corner of Court Street and Railroad Avenue, the Plaquemine PD has occupied its training facility for departmental business.

The building at the corner of Ferdinand and Sherburne streets also has a long history. It previously served as a bathhouse for a swimming pool at Plaquemine City Park until 1963.

That building remained dormant for decades before it became a facility for the Council on Aging. The city repurposed the building as the Plaquemine PD Training Center nine months ago.