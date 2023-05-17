Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi, others make push for deputy salaries, juvenile center

Staff Report

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi is among the delegation from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association who want assurance from lawmakers that they will receive the $100 a month pay hikes.

But the jury is still out on whether the bump in pay will be permanent.

“What they’re telling us is that they’re waiting to do it for one more year, but not to make it permanent yet,” Stassi said. “We’re battling to see them make it permanent.

“The state is flush with cash right now, but they’re scared it’s going to fade,” he said.

The resistance stems from the impending expiration of the temporary sales tax lawmakers approved at the start of the 2016 session when Gov. John Bel Edwards took office.

The tax, which expires June 30, was passed to help pare down a $900 million deficit Edwards inherited from the Bobby Jindal administration.

The tax is set to pare down to .3 percent after June 30 and to .15 percent in mid-2024.

The tax accounts for about $400 million in state revenue annually.

In another issue, Stassi and other sheriffs are pushing for stiffer sentences for fentanyl possession and distribution.

Meanwhile, Stassi and other area lawmakers are hoping to prioritize construction of a juvenile detention center.

Stassi has been able secure spots for juvenile offenders in Mississippi, along with a facility in St. Bernard Parish, but it remains difficult to find centers to house them, he said.

Sheriffs are hoping for an increase in the penalty in hopes it will curb the use and distribution of fentanyl, which has become one of the deadliest illegal drugs over the last 10 years.

“It’s so dangerous,” he said. “We want to get them to approve a mandatory sentence, but they’re not willing to do that right now.”