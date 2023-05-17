Plaquemine Police Department promotes Tammy Eppinette as first female captain

Staff Report

Tammy Eppinette has spent most of her adult life fulfilling a childhood ambition – and now she’s making history.

Eppinette gained the appointment as the first-ever female captain of the Plaquemine Police Department, where she has worked 22 years.

Police Chief Robbie Johnson and Assistant Chief Stephen Engolio made the announcement last week.

“It’s great to be able to have a woman as captain for our department for the first in our history, but we’re not doing just because it’s a woman,” Johnson said. “She earned the rank– she’s just that good.”

Engolio echoed Johnson’s sentiments.

“She worked her way up from the bottom and has always been dedicated to her job – and that’s earned the rank of captain,” he said.

For Eppinette, who is approaching her 50th birthday, the dreams of a career in law enforcement career began long before she moved to Plaquemine.

The native of Andrews, Texas – a city of 13,500 approximately near Odessa – envisioned a career in law enforcement since her childhood.

Her father worked as a prison guard in Big Springs, Texas.

“I was fascinated with his work, and I’d always tell him I wanted to be a police officer,” she said.

She lived her teenage years with her grandmother in Bastrop, where she graduated from high school.

Eppinette eventually moved to Plaquemine and took a job a restaurant, which had her in the right place at the right time for her career goal.

In December 2000, he overheard then-Police Chief Orian Gulotta talk about how he was looking for employees for his department.

“I told him I always wanted to work in a police department, and he told me he needed a dispatcher,” she said. “He was about to become police chief, and they hired me Feb. 1, 2001.”

During a shift as dispatcher, she overheard Gulotta mention that he was sending people to the police academy.

Eppinette said she wanted to go.

“He thought I was joking,” she said. “I told him, he sent and then put me on the road for a while.”

Eppinette worked her way to a job as detective and then to detective sergeant over a shift, and then to lieutenant.

It was a matter of going up the rank, she said.

“Now I’m the captain … no more tests,” Eppinette said.

Even in the hardships that come in the job of a police officer, she said she has never second-guessed her career choice.

The challenges of dealing with criminals and other job stress are all part of the job.

“I knew all that when I signed up for the job,” Eppinette said. “I take every day one day at a time … every day is different.”

The temporary relocation to the training center has marked the latest challenge.

That, too, goes with the job description.

“We’re just making it work,” she said. “It’s all part of the job.”