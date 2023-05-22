Livingston Parish jury indicts St. Gabriel police officer in shooting

Staff Report

The St. Gabriel police officer accused of shooting a man he found at the home of his estranged wife in March was indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury last week.

Aaron Redditt, 27, was indicted in 21st Judicial District Court. He remains in custody on a $275,000 bond at Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Redditt was charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Dylan Martin, 26.

Reddit allegedly entered the home on Arcwood Drive without permission overnight and fired multiple rounds at Martin, who was a visitor at that home.

Reddit left the scene and drove to a Baton Rouge hospital for a stab wound he claims he sustained in the incident, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

The deputies had gone to the house in response to a home alarm system. Upon their arrival, they found Martin with several gunshot wounds.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau issued the following statement on the incident:

“On March 2, 2023, the St. Gabriel Police Department was made aware of a shooting involving off-duty St. Gabriel Police Officer Andre Redditt. Officer Reddit has been employed with the St. Gabriel Police Department since July 2018 when he left for a brief time and was employed with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office before returning to the St. Gabriel Police Department in June 2022.”

Ambeau has had no further statement about the incident or arrest, and he said he is not involved in the investigation.

“Officer Redditt is a full-time employee with the St. Gabriel Police Department and is in good standing,” he said. “Upon learning of the shooting, Officer Reddit has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation. We are praying for all involved.”

The shooting remains under investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.