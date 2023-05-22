Plaquemine city office relocation near completion

Staff Report

The City of Plaquemine is completing the relocation of municipal offices due to mold and water damages in the City Hall and police station.

The relocation process is moving steady, according to Plaquemine Mayor Edwin M. “Ed” Reeves Jr.

The transfer of communications equipment and computers is the final item on the list before the Mayor’s Office, the finance department and human resources begin operation at a building on the corner of Railroad Avenue at Plaquemine Street.

One block east across the railroad tracks, the offices and customer service for City Light & Water and the City Clerk’s Office, are set to occupy space in the Chamber of Commerce building.

“That should work well because those departments get a lot of traffic,” Reeves said.

Reeves and the Board of Selectmen receive estimates soon from architect Brad Guerin of Fusion Architects APC on the estimate for work on the two buildings.