Louisiana grant program provides new receptacles in Plaquemine

Staff Report

The City of Plaquemine has installed 10 steel trash receptacles along W.W. Harleaux Avenue as part of a project make possible through a grant from the “Keep Louisiana Beautiful” program.

The city received the maximum number of trash receptacles provided through the grant, which is valued at $9,000.

The steel trash cans are valued and rust-resistant, similar to other public trash cans in the area.

“Hopefully, these trash receptacles will encourage residents to properly dispose of their items instead of littering our streets,” Mayor Edwin M. “Ed” Reeves said. “Keeping our city clean is a continual battle.

“Our public works crews spend a lot of money and work hours picking up trash weekly when they could be doing many other projects that would benefit our city.”