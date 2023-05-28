Multiple shootings erupt after graduation parties

John Dupont

Plaquemine City Police and Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information that could lead to the arrest of suspects after multiple incidents of gunfire erupted following graduation parties May 20.

They broke out shortly after midnight following graduation celebrations along Nathan Georgetown Street and areas in Seymourville.

One victim was shot in the stomach and another in the spinal area. Both were taken to Ochsner Medical Center in Plaquemine and flown by Acadian Ambulance AirMed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Plaquemine Police Chief Robbie Johnson said.

Authorities have reached out to the public because witnesses – and the victims – have refused to give information on suspects, he said.

“There are a lot of moving parts in this case,” Johnson said.

Three or four homes were hit with bullets into people’s house in MLK subdivisions, along with multiple cars in the vicinity.

Most of the suspects are believed to be in their late teens and perhaps their early 20s, Assistant Police Chief Stephen Engolio said.

The shootings in Seymourville are believed to have been retaliatory, possibly from a feud or back-and-forth feeds of derogatory comments on social media, he said.

A lack of cooperation from witnesses is a problem that has become worse in recent years, according to Engolio.

To make matters worse, victims are becoming more reluctant, he said.

“There’s a fear of retaliation, and that’s happened a lot more over the recent years,” he said.

While working that shooting, sheriff’s deputies received alerts of shootings the area along Frank and Barrow streets between La. 1 and La. 405.

The shots were not far from the La. 1 corridor in one of the busiest traffic arteries through Plaquemine.

Once more, Plaquemine PD have few leads on suspects and no cooperation from the victims or anyone who attended a party in the area.

“We’re having to figure this one out on our own,” Johnson said.

Plaquemine police are awaiting results from evidence they sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Engolio said.

The crowd of people on camera from the shootouts make it tough to determine a suspect, according to Ronnie Hebert, Chief Detective with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack,” he said.

Hebert hopes the incidents were isolated and are not a prelude to what may happen during the summer.

“We’re hoping this is an isolated incident and it all comes down to that,” he said. “The reality is that they may be connected to previous shootings in the parish.”

Those who refuse to cooperate with authorities could be arrested, Iberville Parish Sheriff Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

“We’re going to make arrests in these things, and we’re not leaving out anyone,” he said. “If they’re involved, they’re going to jail."

CANCELATION

Another party was scheduled for May 26 at the Community Center, but it was canceled for safety reasons after the department received tips that another exchange in gunfire may break out that evening.

“We were warned that something might happen, and it was supposed to be a large party,” Johnson said. “You have a hotel in that area, and you have a lot of residents, so we decided to cancel – we couldn’t let what happened one week ago catch us again one week later.

“We can’t stop parties at their homes … we can’t control that,” he said. “But we can’t let something like that happen in a public place.”