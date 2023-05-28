One shot in alleged ‘crime of jealousy’

John Dupont

A Zachary man was booked with attempted second-degree murder and other charges following the May 23 shooting of a Plaquemine man in what is believed to have been a crime of jealousy.

Adam Orellano allegedly used a .22-caliber pistol to fire two or three rounds to the head and wrist of Dylan Tullier, 30.

The gun was equipped with a silencer, according to Chief Deputy Ronnie Hebert of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Orellano had been living back and forth between Zachary and the residence of his girlfriend, Calista Kocsis, 44, who lives on Crescent Street.

The shooting took place outside the home, Hebert said.

Orellano suspected that Tullier had gotten involved with Kocsis, according to Hebert.

“I’ve been doing this for 28 years, and this is the craziest case I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “It’s like something out of a movie.”

The shooting occurred about 7:15 p.m. May 23. Approximately 12 hours later, they reported the shooting to the Plaquemine Police Department, which is outside the jurisdiction where the shooting occurred.

“This incident was really bizarre,” Hebert said.

The suspect was located at the residence.

Orellana was accused of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

He is on parole for hit-and-run driving, obstruction of justice, and drug charges.

“This is not his first rodeo,” Hebert said. “He’s been back and forth through jail.”

Judge Elizabeth Engolio set Orellano’s bond at $425,000.

Kocsis was arrested along with Kaleb McGraw, 23, of Plaquemine and Anna Williams, 21, of Sulphur.

Kocsis witnessed the shooting, while McGraw and Williams were inside the house at the time of the incident, Hebert said.

They were charged with accessory after-the-fact to an attempted second-degree murder. All three were released on bond.