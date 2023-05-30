City of Plaquemine completes relocation during repairs

John Dupont

The relocation of services during repairs to Plaquemine City Hall has moved some facilities, but some services can be done from home.

For utility bill payments, residents and businesses have three ways to pay:

Mail payment to City of Plaquemine, P.O. Box 777, Plaquemine, La. 70765-0777.

Payment by on the mobile app “My Civic Utilities,” which has access to accounts on the mobile app which can be found in the app store on most cellular phones.

On-line by debit or checking account payments, for which the credit card processing fee is being waived at this time. Go to www.plaquemine.org and click on Pay My Bill. You will be prompted on steps.

Here is a list of all city department relocations: