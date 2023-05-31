‘Near normal’ hurricane season prediction should not rule out preparation, Clint Smith says

John Dupont

Predictions of a “near normal” hurricane season should not stop residents from taking necessary precautions in the event of a catastrophic storm, according to Clint Smith, Iberville Parish Director of Emergency Preparedness.

Residents in Iberville Parish and throughout south Louisiana should not forego a game plan, according to Clint Smith, director of the Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness.

Hurricane season begins June 1, and continues through Nov. 30. The quiet 2022 season provided a reprieve for area residents after Hurricane Laura in August 2020 and, particularly, Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29, 2021.

“Last year, we were spared several storms, but we can’t let our guards down,” Smith said. “All it takes is one hurricane for it to be a big deal for us.”

Residents should remember the damage Hurricane Ida dealt Iberville Parish, he said.

Nor should they forget how it could have been much worse.

“That was very close, but we got fortunate that things didn’t come our way,” Smith said. “It was headed toward us, turned east at last minute and affected more of New Orleans than our area … areas like LaPlace still have trees down.”

Residents should take the “earlier, the better” approach to preparation, particularly to beat the crowds and shortages of staples and fuel that precede landfall.

It’s all part of having a plan in place, he said.

“You have to ask yourself what you would do if that was to come to our area,” Smith said. “Where would you go and what would you do?”

He also urges residents to keep an ample supply of nonperishables and bottled water, along with batteries.

Iberville Parish’s emergency alert system provides automated notification alerts.

Residents can register their cell phone now to receive critical messages from the parish's Emergency Alert System. To register online, click on the picture to the right or call the Office of Emergency Preparedness at (225) 687-5140.

No changes have been made on the shelters, most of which are located at civic centers, and/or high school gyms across the parish.

“It all depends on the severity of the storm and the track of the storm if we decide to use one locally, Smith said.

The best time to prepare for a hurricane is before hurricane season begins on June 1. It is vital to understand your home's vulnerability to storm surge, flooding, and wind. Here is your checklist of things to do before hurricane seasons begins.

Know your zone: Do you live near the Gulf or Atlantic Coasts? Find out if you live in a hurricane evacuation area by contacting your local government/emergency management office or by checking the evacuation site website.

Put Together an Emergency Kit: Put together a basic emergency. Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, generators and storm shutters.

Write or review your Family Emergency Plan: Before an emergency happens, sit down with your family or close friends and decide how you will get in contact with each other, where you will go, and what you will do in an emergency. Keep a copy of this plan in your emergency supplies kit or another safe place where you can access it in the event of a disaster. Start at the Ready.Gov emergency plan webpage.

Review Your Insurance Policies: Review your insurance policies to ensure that you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property.

Understand NWS forecast products, especially the meaning of NWS watches and warnings.

Preparation tips for your home from the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes

Preparation Tips for those with Chronic Illnesses

For more information, visit the National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov.