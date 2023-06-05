Louisiana Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter’s pursuit protocol bill gains traction

John Dupont

State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter’s call for creation a task force to address high-speed chases that involve law enforcement is one step closer to fruition.

State Senate President Page Cortez signed on to the bill last week at the State Capitol.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 8 would create a task force with a member of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, Louisiana District Attorneys Association, Louisiana Police Chiefs Association, state Senate chairman, and a state representative.

The next step is for each agency to submit their recommendations for the taskforce, which would put the wheels in motion for the first meeting, Kleinpeter said.

The Grosse Tete native filed the resolution in response to the Dec. 31 crash on La. 1 in Brusly when Addis Police Officer David Cauthron – a former deputy with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office – drove outside his jurisdiction as he pursued suspect Tyquel Zanders, who was driving a vehicle he allegedly stole from his parents in Baton Rouge.

Cauthron – who has since resigned – was driving more than 90 mph when he ran a red light and hit a vehicle.

The accident claimed the lives of Brusly High School students Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16.

“Was this chase worth the loss of the lives of two innocent young girls who had a bright future?” Kleinpeter said.

Maggie’s brother, Liam, a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, survived the accident after extensive surgeries.

“Liam endured a lot of injuries that will affect him emotionally and physically,” the District 17 senator said before a Senate Committee. “I don’t have all the answers, but what I do know is that I’ve spoken to a lot of law enforcement personnel, and they’re in support of this resolution because it’s getting out of hand.”

It may require a tier system on whether it involves rape, armed robbery as well as other crimes, he said.

“But what I don’t want to do is handcuff police officers from doing their jobs and make it to where everyone runs as soon as the lights are turned on,” Kleinpeter said.

Aggravated flight carries a five-year sentence, but the inmate can be released in just over a year for good behavior.

If a felon has drugs and a gun, they face 20 years if arrested.

Kleinpeter has the support of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association and other law enforcement on the procedures. Along with Iberville Parish, Kleinpeter’s district includes West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee and seven other parishes.